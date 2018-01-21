All-Olympic showdown in Canadian Open final

It will be an all-Olympic men's final at the Meridian Canadian Open, the big twist is neither of them are named Kevin Koe.

Peter De Cruz of Switzerland and Niklas Edin of Sweden will face off in an all-European final in Camrose, and they know each other well.

Edin is one of the favourites heading into South Korea after winning bronze in 2014 in Sochi and has two world championships and six European titles under his belt. De Cruz is a team on the rise with two world championship bronze medals to his name.

"They always play well against us, the last four or five games have been close to 50-50, I think we've come out on top a little more than they have but they're closing that gap fast," said Edin. "I expect it to be a really close final."

Edin advanced to the final by beating Koe 6-5 in an extra end on Saturday night as the two teams traded big shots and the lead all night long. Koe managed to tie it up in the eighth end but needed to steal one in the ninth to win the game. With his final rock he managed to bury his draw behind his own rock while biting the button. In doing so he showed the way and Edin followed, tapping him back for position and the win.

"He put it in the perfect spot," said Edin. "It was either a cold draw to the button or try to follow him and use his rock as a backing, that was easier because you have a little more room for error."

It was a tough loss for Koe who had a rocky start to the week and found himself having to advance through the C event to get to the playoffs, and needed an extra end to beat Brad Gushue to do so on Friday. He then beat Jason Gunnlaugson 6-3 in the quarter-final to set up the marquee showdown between the two Olympic favourites in the semi. Koe, however, left Camrose looking at missed opportunties.

"It was a missed line call and I missed my first shot in eight or else we have a really good shot to win," said Koe.

His attention now shifts to the Olympics in two weeks and he knows they have a few things to work on.

"It’s always been our big goal, it's what we've always been moving toward," said Koe. "We're not at our top level that we were at at the trials, nor did we want to be. We want to keep getting better over the next few weeks."

De Cruz advanced to the final by beating another Canadian heavyweight, Brad Jacobs, who won gold in Sochi in 2014, 5-2. De Cruz was in control for most of the game, a continuation of how they have played all week. They advanced to the semifinal with a dramatic 7-6, come-from-behind win over the Steve Laycock-skipped Team Bottcher in the quarters.

He says they will need to play their best game of the week in the final.

"If we keep playing like we have been we're going to get some chances and we have to keep taking those chances," said De Cruz.

The young skip who throws second rocks continues to do his best to remain focused on the task at hand and not think about South Korea.

"It's a good sense having that game in a big arena against (Edin) because it is going to be repetition for the Olympics, but this is one big event on its own and it can't really compare to any other event," said De Cruz. "We're just going to try to have fun tomorrow and hopefully it goes our way."

