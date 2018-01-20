Steve Laycock is proving to be a more than capable substitute for the Brendan Bottcher.

The Saskatchewan skip was handed the keys to the Alberta rink with its regular captain off in Spain, but he has guided them to the quarter-finals at the Meridian Canadian Open in Camrose as a B Qualifier.

Team Bottcher clinched its spot in the playoffs with an 8-1 win over John Epping on Friday. They join Peter De Cruz and Mike McEwen on the B bracket to qualify, while Brad Jacobs and Jason Gunnlaugson qualified in the A event, and Reid Carruthers, Kevin Koe and Niklas Edin from the C side.

"Anytime you're in this type of field people are always surprised certain good teams don't make the playoffs, but every team her is good," said Laycock. "You've just got to win your games and get through and by law of attrition some teams aren't going to get through."

Stepping into Bottcher's shoes has not been as easy as borrowing a team jacket from second Bradley Theissen, but he has found a way to make it work along with third Darren Moulding and lead Karrick Martin.

"It's always a bit of a gamble when you have a new guy, if things are going to click instantly or not, but the guys have been really welcoming and they've done all the things that they do really well," said Laycock.

The path to the finals only gets more difficult from here. Gone is the triple knock out format and one miss throw can send Laycock back to the land of gophers and never-ending horizons.

They will also be taking on the De Cruz rink in their 2 p.m. quarter-final.

De Cruz will be representing Switzerland at the Olympics in South Korea in two weeks. This is their final tune up for the world stage, but the rink – Benoit Schwarz throwing fourth stones, third Claudio Paetz, and lead Valentin Tanner – have found a way to remain focused on event individually all season. But De Cruz says it is getting tougher to do the closer they get to the Olympics.

"It's impossible to completely block it out because you get reminded of it every night, you have people sending you emails and articles and all kinds of things that go on every day," he said. "We just focus as well as we can on what we can do now."

They qualified for the playoffs with a commanding 8-3 win over Carruthers.

"It's a big relief, because when you're in the C road you know that you are playing for your life," said De Cruz. "We were a little tense at the beginning of the game but we played well enough to win the game."

The De Cruz rink has a unique distinction of being one of the few teams where the skip throws second stones but it is a combination that has worked for the bronze medallists from last year's world championships.

"We all have very different personalities and we're all good at certain positions and doing certain things, and we found with this line up we're all focussing on the right things that made this team successful," said De Cruz.

In the other men's quarter-finals Gunnlaugson plays Koe, Jacobs faces Carruthers, and McEwen takes Edin.

In the women's quarter-finals at 10 a.m., Chelsea Carey faces Laura Crocker, Jennifer Jones plays Silvana Tirinzoni, Allison Flaxey takes on Michelle Englot, and Rachel Homan will play Eun Jung Kim.

The semifinals will go at 6 p.m. The finals go Sunday with the women at 10:30 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

