Flaxey joins Homan in A Qualifier at Canadian Open

Much of the talk heading into the Meridan Canadian Open this week has been about the 11 Olympic teams looking for one last tune up.

The lesser-told story is that of the teams not headed to South Korea in a couple of weeks. For them this is their opportunity to slip past rinks with greater visions of grandeur on their mind and land a Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling title.

The Allison Flaxey rink – third Clancy Grandy, second Lynn Kreviazuk, lead Morgan Court – has had a trying season, including losing out at the Ontario provincial playdown. On Thursday afternoon, however, they won their third-straight game to open the event, beating previously undefeated Michelle Englot 9-4 and securing one of two A Qualifier spots and a bye to the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"We’ve had a bit of a tough year, it’s been up and down for us and we just wanted to come out and play our best at this one and hopefully give ourselves an opportunity to get to the Champions Cup later on this year," said Flaxey, who won the Masters event last year for her first Grand Slam title.

Canadian Olympic skip Rachel Homan secured the other A Qualifier, it's a team the Falxey four know quite well, having played against them regularly since she moved to Ontario in 2011. They will have to wait until Friday's action is over to find out who they will face in the quarter-final, but Flaxey hopes they will see their provincial rival in Sunday's final.

"We love playing Rachel every time we get the opportunity," she said, noting they beat Holman in the Masters final last year. "We learn so much (from playing them), they're such a great team. You can't give them an inch … so it forces you to bring your best."

On Thursday everything was breaking their way. They worked out to a 3-0 lead with a steal of one in the second end, but caught a major break in the third end. Englot was drawing for three with the hammer when her rock picked at the hog line and veered off course and they settled for two.

Flaxey was also clutch in the hack when she needed to be, drawing to the button in the sixth end to score two. They then stole three in the seventh end to secure the win.

"Having that good start and getting that 3-0 lead just helped solidify the rest of the game," she said. "We did make a few mistakes later in the game, but because we had that lead I think we might have got away with it."

The win also earned Flaxey and her rink a day off from competition, but she will not be sitting back too much.

"I'm going to work a little bit, that's for sure, grab some ice to practice a little bit, and hang out and watch and make sure the ice doesn't change," she said.

On the men's side of the bracket, Brad Jacobs and Jason Gunnlaugson secured the A Qualifier positions.

In Friday's 8:30 a.m. draw, Casey Scheiddeger faces Nina Roth, Chelsea Carey plays Englot, Jennifer Jones takes on Einarson, Jamie Sinclair plays Silvana Tirinzoni, and Darcy Robertson goes up against EunJung Kim.

The men take over the pebbled ice at noon with Thomas Ulsrud playing Niklas Edin, Brad Gushue plays Kevin Koe, Peter de Cruz goes up against Reid Carruthers, Team Botcher with Steve Laycock at skip is faces John Epping, and John Shuster faces off against Changmin Kim.

The women will be back on the ice at 4 p.m. for their final round of the triple knock out and the men will round out the day with the 8 p.m. draw.

Two big names were eliminated in Draw 10 on Thursday night as John Morris lost out to Koe 6-5 in an extra end in the C event and Val Sweeting lost 6-4 to Scheiddeger.

