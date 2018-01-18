Vikings look to plug defensive holes

If the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings hockey team is going to make a run in the playoffs, they are going to have to find a way to stop the flow of shots to their net.

This season the Vikings are averaging almost 41 shots against per game. Thanks in large part to arguably the best trio of goaltenders in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference they are still in contention for a first-round bye in the postseason. That mission became a whole lot more difficult after a split with the Red Deer College Kings dropped them to fifth place in the conference despite maintaining their three-point separation with RDC and second place.

On Friday they beat the Kings 6-3 in Camorse, but lost 4-3 in Penhold on Saturday. In both games they were grossly outshot.

"I'm not happy," said head coach Blaine Gusdal. "We accomplished what we needed to accomplish on Friday night but didn't come close to that on Saturday … the only reason it was a close game was because Curtis Skip held us in there once again. We've relied on our goaltending far too much the last two years and it's a tough pill to swallow."

The Vikings story can easily be told in their goaltender's stats. Starting goalie Curtis Skip is fourth in the conference among first string netminders in goal against average at 3.12, almost a full goal a game behind MacEwan University's Marc-Olivier Daigle (2.14). Skip, however, is first in save percentage at 0.923, ahead of Daigle who was second at 0.921. The only goalie who has seen more rubber than Skip (598 shots) is Briercrest College Clippers' puck stopper Dan Dekoning (679 shots), and the Clippers are 4-12-1-1 this season and fighting for the final playoff spot with Concordia University.

Zach deGraves has started two games for the Vikings this year and has a 2-0-0-0 record and averaged 30.1 shots against in those two games while Harry Fredeman has made one start and faced 52 shots in a 7-6 double-overtime loss to the NAIT Ooks.

"I'm comfortable putting anyone of them in, the key is, because we're not winning some of these games we should be winning you have to roll the dice and go with your No. 1 horse," said Gusdal. "It's absolutely no disrespect to our other two goaltenders, because they are phenomenal."

Gusdal says the help in the back end is going to have to come from the forwards.

Augustana has managed to improve their scoring depth this year and sit third in the ACAC in goals for, but it has come at a cost of team defence. The head coach is happy with the effort from his defenceman, who are without top blue-liner Brett Ponich for the remainder of the season, however he needs more commitment from his offensive skill players in their own end.

"It’s a buy-in to a consistent work ethic," said Gusdal. "Up front we're not generating enough shots and then we're not working hard enough as forwards in the defensive zone to minimize the other team's shots. The other team gets a ton of shots from the backend every night, and that's forwards not paying the price in the slot, not willing to block shots or get in front of shots, not willing to take away time and space in the defensive zone."

In Friday's 6-3 win they got one goal each from Ryan groom, Adam Osczevski, Paul Lovsin, Travis Mayan, Mitch McMullin and Cody Young while Skip stopped 43 of 46 shots. In Saturday's loss all of their goals came from defenceman with Jimmy Sheehan scoring twice and Cody Fiala getting the other. Skip stopped 41 of 45 shots in the defeat.

Sheehan has been hot since coming back from Christmas, now with four goals and eight points in four games. The fourth-year defenceman has formed a solid pairing with former Camrose Kodiaks defenceman Joe Tambasco in his first year.

"Jimmy's been really consistent, he's a skill guy and we knew that, we wanted him badly when Keyano's program folded, we thought that he was their best player the year that we beat them in the quarter-finals," said Gusdal. "He gives me an honest effort, he's easy to coach, he can play in all situations … he's great at moving the puck out of our zone five-on-five and he's great on the penalty kill because he's intelligent."

The Vikings have another critical two games this weekend as they host the SAIT Trojans on Friday at the Max MacLean Arena at 7:30 p.m. and then travel to Calgary to play the Trojans again at 7:30 p.m. SAIT is tied with MacEwan for third place, two points ahead of the Vikings.

"We need to put our work boots on and put them on for back-to-back nights," said Gusdal. "It's a case where it's very important that we sweep this weekend. Anything less than four points is going to hurt us."

jaldrich@postmedia.com