Vikings build off split with Huskies

When the season is on the brink you look for new goals.

While the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings (5-9) women's basketball season still has a few miles to go, they will be in tough to make the post season. They are currently eight points out of the final seed with 10 games to go. But if they can build off of this past weekend's effort, splitting with the Keyano College Huskies (9-5), a last ditch run at the playoffs may be in the cards. At the very least it will give them solid ground to build off for the future.

"As long as we put ourselves up in position to succeed we can finish this season feeling OK about it, but we are going to fight all the way there and we're going to get better every day," said Vikings head coach Robyn Fleckenstein.

With the Huskies in town for two days, Augustana lost 81-77 in overtime on Friday, but bounced back to win 93-84 in overtime on Saturday.

The difference between the two games came down to how much was left in the tank. On Friday they were down 40-26 at half time. They battled back to take the lead late but Keyano rallied to send the game to overtime where they continued to roll. On Saturday, Augustana had a 10-point lead in the third quarter and were up by four with less than a minute to go before letting Keyano back in. This time they managed to find a little extra energy for the extra five-minute period.

"We were stoic when we (weren't) before," said Fleckenstein. "We didn't panic, and yesterday we panicked."

The other big difference was their scoring was more spread out on Saturday than the previous night. On Friday Jessica Haenni was the only Viking to crack double digits, scoring a career-high 28 points. The Huskies keyed on the freshman guard in the weekend's second game holding Haenni to 12 points, but stepping into the scorer's role was Torey Lauber with 28 points and nine rebounds and Sam Dargis with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Hannah Mitchell chipped in with 12 points and eight boards.

Heading into the Christmas break, Fleckenstein was wanting to see more offence out of Lauber.

"They were face guarding Jess all night tonight … it was a smart play by the other coach, it was what I would have done if someone went off for big numbers," said Fleckenstein. "We just knew there were other people that were going to step up. Our entire mindset was to put the ball on the floor and make them play us to the rim."

If the Vikings are serious about contending they will need to sweep The King's University Eagles this weekend. They are in Edmonton on Friday but in Camrose on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the men to play at 8 p.m. The two teams are tied with 10 points each and TKU won both meetings in the first half of the season.

• The Vikings men's basketball team had a tough weekend, getting swept by the Huskies (8-6) all but taking the Vikings completely out of contention for an ACAC playoff spot.

Augustana (3-11) lost 100-91 in overtime on Friday and then 68-61 on Saturday, leaving them 12 points out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.

On Friday Augustana trailed by eight points with 2:33 to go, but went on an 8-0 run to send the game to an extra five minutes tied at 82-82. However, the break allowed Keyano to regroup and they dominated with 18 points in the fifth period. Steven Spracklin scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Vikings while Nathan Bowie also scored 21 points.

On Saturday, the Huskies led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter and once again Augustana fought back, getting the score to 61-60 late in the fourth before Keyano pulled away at the end. Mason Hunter led all Vikings with 15 points while no one else cracked into double digits.

• The Vikings volleyball teams had their weekend put on hold in Fort McMurray after a power outage on Saturday lead to a postponement of that day's action. The power issues did not affect their Friday matches, however, as the Vikings women won 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17), and the men dropped a heart-breaking five setter (25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12) to the fifth ranked team in the country, the Huskies have one loss all season.

Kiana Mah led the women's team with 10 kills and 21 digs, Rae Metrunec had nine kills and 10 digs, and Karen Wagner had 32 assists and 15 digs.

Owen Murray had 10 kills and 16 digs for the men, Connor Sinnamon had 10 kills, nine digs and five blocks, and Logan Pasishik had 36 assists and 18 digs.

The Vikings play TKU this weekend, hosting on Friday night with the women playing at 6 p.m. and the men at 8 p.m., and are in Edmonton on Saturday.

• The Calforex Cup biathlon competition was cancelled this past weekend due to a lack of snow.

