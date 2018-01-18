Trump continues demolition of American Dream

The American Dream is one of a fresh start, that you can come from nothing and become something great, you can take control of your own destiny.

Beit more propaganda than reality, the United States was that safe harbour where those fleeing tyranny and oppression could find the freedom to start over. It is an ideal that has seen hundreds of thousands of Cubans risk their life on rickety make-shift rafts to come to the U.S. and was the basis on which the 13 colonies fought a war to separate from the British Empire and form their own independent nation.

The Statue of Liberty has welcomed millions of immigrants and refugees with the words “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” inscribed on it.

The dream — real or imagined — is a big part of what made America great.

President Donald Trump's vision of returning the country to greatness does not include this important part of the nation's foundation. I have a feeling he prefers the part that included the subjugation of people for the benefit of those of his ilk.

While there should never be just a wide-open door, immigration should not be limited to the wealthy, highly educated and white.

This was Trump's insinuation when in high-level bipartisan immigration discussions with senators he asked, according to multiple sources, “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They’re shithole countries ... We should have more people from Norway.” He specifically included Haiti and El Salvador in his diatribe.

Nothing less should be expected of a man who wants to build a wall to keep the Mexicans out of the U.S., went to great lengths to defend neo-Nazis during the marches on Charlottesville, and called for any NFL player to be fired for exercising their rights to assemble and peacefully protest.

Trump knows his base and he plays to it.

He understands his supporters are generally white, male, and have a leery eye towards immigration, legal or otherwise. Many of them are disenfranchised, while others gained their own power and wealth through the exploitation of others and the tax system.

The common thread is blaming the immigrant or the refugee for the troubles of their own nation. He is leaning hard on the checklist of how to become a dictator. He's charismatic, he offers a new option to a broken system that has left large swaths of the population angry and frustrated, he points to a scapegoat, and he creates a war with the media and does what he can to suppress the dissemination of information to the public. Trump may not have come after the first amendment yet through legislation, but his own propaganda machine of fake news and attempted creation of the image that he knows best on everything is galling.

Trumps' election has only empowered these racially divisive groups. Sadly, you see the Trump effect in Canada's political system as well, with different parties pushing hard on polarizing issues in a with-us-or-against-us mentality.

The political middle ground is disappearing.

Any story about refugees almost certainly leads to a sudden surge of verbal support for our own homeless population while people do not understand it is not an either/or situation. On the other end of the spectrum, social politics are being tied into every issue and if you fail to keep up with that ever-changing landscape you are clearly a bigot or oppressive person.

There is zero effort made to understand who your neighbour is anymore, after all we have commentators who manipulate information to their views telling us what to think on Facebook or Twitter. Fact checking is clearly too difficult for the individual to do, especially if what we are reading or hearing strokes our own insecurities or opinions.

The system in the U.S. is absolutely broken. I still have difficulty believing that in a country of 335 million people Trump and Hilary Clinton were the two best options they could come up with for their leadership race.

In Trump's push to make America great again, however, he has set the country back generations.

The dream that has inspired people the world over has become a nightmare.

jaldrich@postmedia.com