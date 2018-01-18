Snowbirds to fly over Camrose skies again

The Snowbirds will turn the skies over Camrose into their personal playground this summer.

The City of Camrose council approved founding for the Canadian Forces elite aerobatics at the regular council meeting on Monday by a vote of 4-3.

The performance will take place on July 18.

"We're really excited for the opportunity to host the Snowbirds, it's great for our city to have such a great opportunity for hosting," said airshow producer and volunteer with the Camrose Flying Club Jadene Mah. "Now the real work begins."

The City will provide $7,500 in funds along with work in kind. The big sticking point was the variables in what the work in kind could cost the city. Two options were provided to the City by the Camrose Flying Club for a stage for the performance. The first stage was south of Camrose and would cost an estimated $10,720 to represent the cheapest potential option. The second option is north of Camrose and would cost as much as $25,380 to represent the high side. Roads must be blocked off, and emergency crews on scene in case something goes wrong.

It is not as simple as just selecting one option over the other as the CFC must reach agreements with land owners and ensure the area is clear of cell towers and other objects that may get in the way of some of their low-flying maneuvers. It is integral, as well, that that all land where they are performing is vacant for the day of the performance.

"We wanted to present council with an upper end … and then contrasting that with the lower end of the expense," said Mah. "We'll find a stage for them between those two scenarios."

Mah said their goal is to put people in the best position possible to watch the maneuvers and take in the performance.

"Most of the Snowbirds' maneuvers are optical illusions and the best place to see that is where we make the stage and where we set up a crowd area for people to watch from," said Mah.

The Camrose Flying Club will also match the $7,500 by the City and the volunteer board will do all of the logistical work in arranging agreements and setting up the show. They will also be looking for community and private sponsorship dollars to cover $20,000 in additional costs.

Council also questioned the potential economic impact the Snowbirds will have on the community, looking at the potential return on investment. The four previous times the Snowbirds were in Camrose was in conjunction with Big Valley Jamboree, most recently in 2014. This will be the first time the Snowbirds perform in Camrose mid-week. They will also be parked at the Camrose Airport from July 17-19, meaning pilots and other staff and crew will be staying and eating in Camrose and they will be there to interact with groups and tourists for three days. They're not just putting on the aerobatics show and flying off into the blue skies.

"More than anything, it's a chance for us to have a three-day open house at the airport where people can come and see the jets operational right up and close," said Mah. "There will be lots of opportunity for people to come up and meet the pilots and get a selfie."

Councillors Greg Wood and Wayne Throndson recommended during the meeting of the whole on Monday that it may be prudent to put a cap on how often the Snowbirds come to Camrose, like once every 10 years, so as to maximize the investment of the City moving forward.

The other big spinoff of the Snowbirds is with past performances they have been able to secure a government grant that will go towards a legacy project. These projects have included ongoing fence upgrading to bring it up to government standards, equipment for the annual Fly-in Breakfast, and replacing furniture in the main building.

"The City has given us a list of things that they think will benefit the airport and certainly the flying club works collaboratively with the City on all of those things, along with the airport commission," said Mah.

