Shelter aims to educate public about pet ownership

In a perfect world there would be no need for an animal shelter, but the world we live in has made it necessary.

The Camrose and Area Animal Shelter held its grand opening on Jan. 10 and has been at near capacity since they took up residence at 4617-41 St in November.

"They're coming in droves … they're cold and they're hungry," said shelter volunteer manager and vice president Susan Hertel. "We need to educate people in responsible pet ownership. It is vital that people start spaying and neutering their cats."

The Animal Shelter is currently accepting only cats but hopes to gain the ability to accept more species in the future. Long Lane Boarding Kennels is contracted by the City of Camrose to take in dogs.

In September, council approved funding for the facility, receiving $4,600 for the remainder of 2017 and $18,400 for 2018 and 2019.

The society was formed almost two years ago to advocate for the longstanding stray cat problem in the city. They worked with other shelters in the area and did their best to find homes for the kitties through adoption days at Pet Valu.

Until the shelter found a brick and mortar facility in Camrose, they were housing cats in volunteer homes. Hertel had as many as 21 in her house at one time. When they moved into the shelter in November, she brought 17 cats with her. In the first two weeks they were open they took in more than 40 cats while adopting out some.

Since they have been open they have had between 40 and 45 cats at a time in the shelter, at one point they had someone drop a box of eight kittens off on their doorstep.

"Homeless cats in Camrose cats been an issue for a long time," said Hertel. "Over the last year and a half, since we've been fund raising and raising awareness, we've had a lot of people call, especially through cold snaps and the spring when stray cats are having kittens … but until November we had not place to take them."

In May, the society estimate it will cost $72,000 a year to operate the facility. In addition to funds from the City, they have received many donations from the public, either dropping a cheque off in person, memorial donations, or through donations at Pet Valu. They are also adopting the cats out at $100 per cat over seven months and $150 per cat under seven months.

When they take a cat in they are not just providing shelter, food and attention, they provide many medical services, including shots and spaying and neutering cats with services being provided by the Camrose Veterinary Hospital.

For Krista Dube, the manager at Pet Valu, this is a critical service that takes a lot of pressure off the pet store.

"It is seriously amazing that we have this and the hard work that went into getting this up and running," said Dube. "We were getting calls, maybe five a day, 'We've found a cat, what do we do? Can you take it?' (With the shelter) we never get calls anymore, and if we do, we just redirect them."

City of Camrose Mayor Norm Mayer said it is a service that the city has needed for a while.

"There has been a demand from many segments of the community to have a facility for cats," said Mayer. "This is our first go-round to an official cat shelter location, and it's set up nicely and it seems to be serving the purpose."

The shelter will be working hard to continue to educate the public about proper care for their pets, to have them spayed or neutered and to have them microchipped so owners can be reunited with their lost pets.

The next step they want to see happen is for legislation and bylaws to be enacted in Camrose to help control the situation.

Mayer, however, says that it is not a step council is ready to take.

"The problem with a cat bylaw is the enforcement of it, it's very difficult," said Mayer. "Where sometimes you can run a dog down, you really have difficulty chasing a cat down. That's the problem in having a bylaw. If you're going to have a bylaw that you can’t enforce, there's really not much point in having it. Hopefully this will solve that problem to some extent."

For more information on the services provided by the shelter or to donate, go to the Camrose and Area Animal Shelter Society Facebook page.

