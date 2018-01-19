It is the end of the semester, and since I am in Grade 12 that means diplomas. Diplomas are some of the most stressful tests you can take as a student. There are diploma tests for all of the 30 level (Grade 12) core courses. They are intended to set a provincial standard for grade 12 courses.

These tests can be daunting, for many people it is these marks that they apply for post-secondary school with. Even if they are not the grades you use, they are what stays to show for all of your 12-plus years of school. They are important.

Because it is exam season, I will share with you some of the ways that I prepare myself for the exam and how I manage my time.

The easiest way to do well on the test is to know your material. That seems obvious, but take the time to study. It is not a good idea to cram the night before, study for a few days.

Don’t over exhaust yourself, if you are tired you won’t be able to maintain the knowledge. Make sure you are getting a full night’s sleep, especially the night before the exam. I make a schedule to plan out my entire week leading up to and including exams.

When creating a schedule for yourself, plan what you are going to study not just for how long. When you’re planning include what subject and even the chapter you plan to study that day.

For example, one of my courses has eight chapters, so I have two options, I could study one chapter a day for eight days, or two chapters a day. I average about an hour of study time per chapter. Maybe even a little more time on the first few chapters, just because it has been longer since I have done those.

As important as studying is, it is also important to take breaks and clear your mind. Choose a hobby that you enjoy, and make time for that as well. You should find something that you have fun doing and that can relive stress for you.

For me it is Taekwon-Do, if I am unable to go to class and train there I use my punching bag. Taekwon-Do gives me a sense of accomplishment and I can take out my anger and stress in a healthy matter, with people I enjoy being around.

Know your goal and go for it. It is your future, so act in a way that will benefit you. Stay focused on your future. Surround yourself with people who will support and help you. It isn’t a bad idea to study with a friend, because you can help each other and you might have more fun studying, but be sure you are actually studying and not messing around.

Try to stay calm, don’t get overwhelmed by the exam. This might be easier said than done, but when you stress yourself out it will be harder to stay focused. Clear your mind before you study, don’t let the things around you get in your way.

I isolate myself by going to my bedroom and I put headphones on. By doing this I eliminate the sounds around me and am able to stay attentive and can retain more information this way.

The best way to be prepared is simply to study, so if all else fails just read through your notes.

I have been a student reported for the Camrose Canadian since September, but my time is coming to an end. This is my last week at the paper. I have been under the supervision of Josh Aldrich, and he has taught me the skills needed to be a good reporter.

I have had a lot of fun writing and getting to meet some of the members of Camrose. Working at the Canadian has opened my eyes to my community, and has encouraged me to pay more attention to the world around me. I am grateful for this opportunity and it will help me with my education and life beyond high school.

But first, those exams.