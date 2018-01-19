OLMP girls building for future

In the cycle that is high school sports, the Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals senior girls' basketball team is on the upswing, but they are at least a season away from where they plan to peak.

The Royals went 0-2 in their home tournament this past Saturday – losing 69-44 to the David Thompson High School Voyageurs and 70-44 to the Rimbey Spartans – but it was still a marked improvement over last season. At last year's tournament they lost by 80 to Rimbey.

"We're a younger team and they're improving a lot," said head coach Neal Isnor. "Our whole goal is to compete and see how good we can get this year. The future is very bright for the team."

The Royals have also had a large measure of success this season, beating winning the Forestburg tournament in December. One of the big challenges they must get over is how to handle the emotional swings of a young developing team – not getting too high with wins or too low with defeats.

"The struggles are when we take some steps forward and when we get beat their expectations are a lot higher," said Isnor. "They felt like they didn't do well on the weekend which was exactly the opposite of how I felt. It is a group that cares a great deal, so they really take it to heart."

They will only graduate two players from this year's team meaning the bulk of the rest of their squad is made up of Grade 10 and 11s with a solid group of Grade 9s waiting for their crack at the senior team. Several of the players also have plans to play club basketball with the Vikings during the off-season and that will go a long way to their continued development.

There is some definite talent on the team with Hayley Stokowski and Guia Gomez both trying out for Team Alberta this past Sunday.

The two Grade 11 players give the Royals something to build around for the next season and a half.

"Hayley is one of the top players that I've seen in Central Alberta," said Isnor. "She's an improving player because of her dedication and she's a physical force out there."

As frustrating as this weekend was for the Royals, it was an opportunity to learn. DTHS is considered to be one of the top teams in the province and they ran through every team at the tournament, beating Bawlf 72-44 to win the gold medal. They also play a style the Royals hope to emulate as they move forward.

The Royals have a lot of team speed and a lot of athleticism on the floor, they just need to trust in their skill set including their shooting ability.

"One of the things they need to start to realize … they're actually a lot better than they are performing right now, it's a confidence thing with a lot of them as they get into those higher calibre games," said Isnor. "There's a lot of talent there and we just have to get them to believe in themselves a lot more."

On Thursday they host Blessed Sacrament School out of Wetaskiwin and then travel to Castor for a tournament.

