National pharmacare program should be a priority

Hon. Kevin Sorenson, MP for Battle River-Crowfoot, I wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2018. And I would like to suggest for you a New Year’s resolution; one that I’m sure will enhance your well-being. It seems to me that you’ve spent too much energy in 2017 bashing the Liberal government and I think you should let that go. After all, your constituents can do that well enough without you. Anyway, Kevin, the Liberals are doing better than you and I had expected. The economy is going like gangbusters, unemployment is down, and according to the Parliamentary Budget Office, the Liberals have lowered taxes. So, why not use your energy for something more positive?

I’ll make a suggestion. Work to get us lower medication prices. I’m sure you know Canada has the second highest drug prices in the world. Only the U.S. has higher prices. You may know that one in five prescriptions in Canada isn’t filled. Patients get to the pharmacy and realize they can’t afford the medication. Obviously, that’s not good. The Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex sells medicines in Canada and abroad. For every dollar Canadians spend on seven popular drugs sold by Apotex in Canada and New Zealand, New Zealanders spend just 11.5 cents. That’s because New Zealand, like all advanced countries except Canada and the U.S., has a national pharmacare program. The Parliamentary Budget Office calculated that a national pharmacare program would save Canadians $4.2 billion /year. That’s huge. A national pharmacare program is no risk. It’s a success in every country in which its implemented.

You are an experienced parliamentarian. You should use your influence to get the Opposition to push the government to adopt a national pharmacare program. It would put you on the national stage in a good way. It would get you away from all that negative energy and you would be doing something good for Canadians. At some point you will retire from politics and your efforts to bring us a national pharmacare program would be something you could look back on with pride. Start now, Kevin, and your 2018 will be truly great.

Rob Hill

Camrose

Hard to fill shoes of Camrose heroes

We have lost two of Camrose’s best.

Constance "Connie" Burfield would repair clothing for the Emergency depot and do so many other selfless duties for Camrose. She was also my neighbour for 30 years. I looked up in the dictionary for the word neighbour and it was defined as this: "a person who shows kindness or helpfulness toward his or her fellow humans.” She will be deeply missed.

For many years Benny “Ben” Norman Voshell was a selfless protector of Camrose with his service in the Camrose Fire Department for 42 years. A first responder who helped build the fire department that serves us today. From 1954 to 1996 he was a protector of all Camrose. It is hard to put words to the selfless duties this man has done in his career, but he has set the bar high. It is with heavy heart I say thank you for your devotion to service Chief Voshell .

These shoes will be hard to fill. Thank you Camrose heroes.

Wayne C. Massick

Camrose