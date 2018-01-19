Kodiaks claw back into contention

Don't look now but the Camrose Kodiaks are one point out of home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

It is a reality that would have been difficult to wrap their heads around in November when they were in the basement of the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division and losing 11 games in a row. This weekend the Kodiaks (15-16-11) earned five out of a possible six points, including a 3-2 shootout win on Tuesday over the Drumheller Dragons (21-19-3), and have climbed to fifth place with 41 points. The Calgary Mustangs (19-22-4) are in fourth with 42 points and have played three more games than Camrose, while the Dragons are in third place with 45 points.

"Quietly we've dug ourselves out of the hole," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "The confidence is going up. We have 16 (regulation) losses and there are only four teams with less losses … (The players) are starting to see the talent that is in that dressing room. They're starting to gel and come around at the right time."

The Kodiaks opened their five-game road trip with a 5-3 win over the Calgary Canucks on Friday and then lost in overtime to the Brooks Bandits on Saturday. On Tuesday they managed just their third win after regulation this season out of 14 games that have required overtime or a shootout.

Their futility was starting to become a bad joke for the Kodiaks. They have four more overtime losses than the next closest team in the AJHL and now only four more wins than overtime losses. The key is, they are playing well five-on-five with the three-on-three overtime largely a crapshoot. They have lost some games in strange ways in the extra period like Saturday's game in Brooks. The Bandits Arnaud Vachon pulled a spin-o-rama at the goal-line and picked a corner with 16 seconds left in the frame.

"We joke about it as a staff, but the players are even more determined now," said Rybalka.

If the Kodiaks continue to play this way, they will not have to worry about three-on-three periods after the regular season.

Rybalka also gave his team a vote of confidence at the Jan. 10 trade deadline by making no moves. They have turned their season around in the last two months, much of that done with several big players on the shelf. On Saturday they got Ryan MacKinnon back and this weekend they should get Ryan Hartman back. Brayden Nesbitt is still recovering from wrist surgery but should be ready in the next four to six weeks.

"I had cards open but I had to fill those cards and I filled them with Hartman, Mackinnon and Nesbitt. I thought those were pretty good signings on Jan. 10," said Rybalka. "There were players out there but they were asking for an arm and a leg, asking for the Kupkas and Kendalls of the world, well you're not making yourself better, you're making yourself worse. We knew what we had and we knew what we had coming back."

The Kodiaks did all of their trading in November and it saved their season. In a flurry of moves Rybalka brought in Luke Lush, Nick Sutter, McKinnon, Nesbitt, Dawson Schwengler and Peter Kope.

Not only has this allowed them more time to form chemistry, but Rybalka was also able to do it without the pressure of the deadline.

"The problem with planning later is it never works," he said. "Everyone knows on Jan. 10 they have you. If you want a forward or a goalie or a defenceman, you're going to pay the piper."

The Kodiaks are on the road for two more games this weekend to play the Bonnyville Pontiacs (14-21-7) on Friday and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons (31-6-3) on Saturday.

NOTES — Two Camrose Kodiaks products were announced as members of Team Canada for the Olympics in PeyongChang, South Korea. Defenceman Karl Stollery and forward Mason Raymond both made the cut and will represent their country at the Winter Games from Feb. 9-25 … The Kodiaks announced

