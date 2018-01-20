Kerr finds himself after 'Idol'

Martin Kerr thought he was getting his big break 10 years ago as a contestant on Canadian Idol.

It's taken him a decade of rediscovery to finally earn it.

His performance on the Bailey Theatre stage as part of Rose City Roots on Jan. 27 is not the break we're talking about, but merely stopover before flying out to tour Australia.

Still, it represents an expansion of his growing fan base and opportunities after grinding it out during the farmer's market in Edmonton and small venues since 2018.

"It was a buzz to be singing to millions of people on national TV … but it was a shame that there wasn’t an opportunity to sing original music on a show like that," said Kerr. "The most important thing I learned is exposure isn't all it's cracked up to be … I really had to find my own way after that and not rely on the big machine to look after me. It made more independent and made me trust my gut more."

Everything changed for him in 2017 when a friend, Anthony Lovesey talked him into being his de facto manager with the promise of getting him some bigger shows. It was one of the smartest career decisions he has made. First he sold out the 500-seat Festival Place stage, then he surprised many by selling out the 1,700-seat Winspear and the next thing he knew he was booked to open for Sarah McLachlan for a packed Rogers Centre concert in Edmonton. He was also named Male Artist of the Year at the Edmonton Music Awards and played the Edmonton Folk Festival.

A couple of weeks after his Camrose show at the Bailey, he will be flying to the Land Down Under for a tour.

"I had been doing it fulltime for 10 years already before he came on board, but my goal was to make a living playing music and doing what I loved and I wasn't too worried about(fame) and that kind of thing, but he wanted to see my name in lights," said Kerr. "Lots of things have fallen into place, but after putting in a lot of hard miles first."

It has been a long journey already for Kerr.

He was born and raised in England, but while travelling in China as an 18-year-old he briefly met a Canadian girl. The kept in touch while he stayed in China as a teacher, but she eventually wooed him to join her in Edmonton when he was 22 and they eventually married.

He thought it would be a short stopover in the Alberta capital, but now 35 and with three kids he says he could not imagine living anywhere else.

Kerr was surprised by what he found for a cultural scene in a city better known for frigid temperatures and their sports scene.

"At the time I was surprised about how vibrant the arts scene is here, both in music and theatre and even film and visual arts," he said. "There's always something going on here... but you have to get under the surface and you have to get to know it first."

That musical scene allowed him to reinvent his career.

Kerr made it to the semifinals on the sixth season of Canadian Idol and figured he would get some kind of opportunity or eventual record deal out of the show. But the call from a record label never came. In fact, none of the contestants on the show experienced any real wide-spread success, even the season's winner Theo Tams struggled to make it in the mainstream.

On a whim Kerr set up shop at the Edmonton Farmer's Market and he gained more traction there than he ever did from the show. He was playing his own music and getting back to his roots and people flocked to it. Over the years he sold about 20,000 albums at the market and gained many opportunities to play his version of folk revival, singer/songwriter music at private functions.

"I was never chasing a record deal, I was just looking for ways to bring my music to people and give them an opportunity to support me if they liked what they heard," said Kerr. "I was amazed how generous people were and how big the crowds were just playing on the street. I think part of it is the element of surprise, to surprise people with something beautiful when they are least expecting it."

His independent album Better Than Brand-New hit No. 2 on the iTunes album chart and Top 10 on the Canada Album Sales Chart last year. The record captures his character and development as a singer songwriter. The best example of that is his song "Mr. Liao." It's a story about a farmer he met in China which has become a surprise fan favourite.

"That's a song I would not have written 10 years ago, even though the story happened many years ago," said Kerr.

Martin will be coming to Camrose with a four-piece band, different than his standard solo show, with the concert starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Bailey Theatre box office.

"They can expect to laugh and cry and sing along, and probably in that order," said Kerr. "I mostly play original songs and I like to tell a few stories, most of which are quite friendly and other that are quite moving, and they will come away from the show feeling like they know me quite well. Hopefully they've been inspired by something they've heard as well."

