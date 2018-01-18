Homan rolling at Canadian Open

Rachel Homan appears to be getting her groove back.

The Canadian women's Olympic team skip has come out on fire at the Meridian Canadian Open in Camrose, winning her first two draws, 7-2 over the Jamie Sinclair rink and 7-1 over Nina Roth rink on Wednesday.

Since winning the Roar of the Rings to qualify for PyeongChang, South Korea, Homan and her rink have mostly been back training in Ottawa. They struggled at the Continental Cup last week, going 0-3-1while Homan curled 64 per cent.

In their first action at the Pinty's Grand Slam event in Camrose the rink – third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, and lead Lisa Weagle – hardly missed. Shaking hands with Sinclair after seven ends, Roth – the U.S. Olympic skip – calling it quits after six ends.

"It was great to win, but it’s one of those where we're still using these as training exhibition games to get ready for where we want to be, learning how we're throwing and continuing on to move forward with our trainign," said Homan.

The Homan rink has had their ups and downs since their breakout performance at the 2011 Scotties Tournament of Hearts where they finished fourth in their first time as the Ontario representative. The Ottawa rink has since won three Scottie championships and has the full set of world championship medals.

This will be her first Olympic Game experience, an opportunity that is starting to set in.

"Every day it gets a little more real as we get closer to the games, we had some time to celebrate with our friends and family, but now we're moving on to training and getting more serious about it," said Homan. "It's a dream come true as a team to be able to say we're Olympians and being able to walk out in the opening ceremonies in that arena is going to be a dream come true."

Homan is back on the pebbled ice at the Encana Arena on Thursday in the 4 p.m. draw to face Kerri Einarson, who has scored wins over Chelsea Carey and Anna Hasselborg so far in the Open.

In the 8:30 a.m. will feature Jennifer Jones vs. Casey Scheiddeger, Darcy Robertson against Laura Crocker, Hasselborg against Roth, Kevin Koe against Reid Carruthers, and Thomas Ulsrud against Team Bottcher.

At noon it will be John Shuster against Bruce Mouat, Peter De Cruz against Brad Jacobs, John Epping against Jason Gunnlaugson, Carey against Sinclair, and Brad Gushue against Mike McEwen.

Joining Homan and Einarson in the 4 p.m. draw will be Chang-Min Kim against Rui Liu, and Allison Flaxey vs. Michelle Englot. Silvana Tirinzoni and Niklas Edin are both waiting for their next opponents.

There is only one matchup set for the 8 p.m. draw as EunJung Kim will face Alina Paetz. Val Sweeting and John Morris are both waiting on opponents.

Friday will whittle the triple-knock out bonspiel down to Saturday's quarter-finals and semifinals with the championship games set for Sunday.

