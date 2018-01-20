ECKS working to solve screen time issues

When Reid Lansing started at Ecole Charlie Killam School last year as vice principal he noticed quite quickly the impact of technology on the students, and I was not all good.

Personal devices were impacting the way they treated their peers and how they interacted with others at the school.

In an effort to improve learning these issues, he joined forces with Battle River School Division mental health capacity building coordinator Andrea Dyck to start Disconnect/Reconnect, a three-tiered approach to tackling the technology conundrum that is affecting schools across the country. On Jan. 22 they will be bringing the documentary Screenagers to the school for students to watch and learn some of the issues and approaches that can be taken, followed by a community screening at the school on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

"Kids use devices in the way they interact socially and it was one of the causes of a lot of behaviour issues at the school and a lot of anxiety amongst our kids, especially Grade 8 and some of our Grade 7s," said Lansing. "We just started trying to look for ways to tackle that problem and I started working with Andrea on an idea to bring awareness."

It's not just at home where technology is creeping into a student's life. Schools are increasing the amount of technology in the classroom on a yearly basis.

Lansing said it is an oversimplification to point the finger at technology as a bad guy, and they even call it digital citizenship, but what it comes down to is just being a good citizen, period. Technology has just provided a new vehicle for students to either be good or bad towards each other.

One of the big concerns is it does not take long for something to spiral out of control in a hurry. It can be a friend or boyfriend or girlfriend sharing a private picture or information with their friends, or rumours spreading throughout a school, a community and a region almost instantaneously through social media.

The result can affect all areas of the quality of life for a student and can have long term and short-term effects on them.

"When kids are struggling with their social relationships through social media or their personal devices, it can really affect their mental health," said Dyck. "When kids know what boundaries they need to put up to be safe and well, then their mental health is going to be more positive, they're not going to struggle as much. When their relationships are healthy, whether that's online relationships or in-person relationships, they're going to be happier and they're going to have better mental health, there's going to be less issues for them."

Dyck and Lansing have engaged with a number of different community partners for programs and tools they can install at the school, many of which have now been put in place. They have consulted with Alberta Health Services and the Camrose Police Service School Resource Officer on steps they can take. They have been provided with information they can add to or update their curriculum, in fact they have increased the amount of health classes in a week so they can get more of this information to the students.

These adjustments are already making a difference at the school.

"I've dealt with way fewer problems (this year) that are related to those types of things," he said.

Lansing also coaches in the school's hockey academy as well Grade 8 math and physed. He is well aware of the stereotypes many athletes face at school when it comes to social standing and entitlement. The recent case of former junior hockey player Connor Neurauter who pleaded guilty to the sexual interference of a 13-year-old girl in Kamloops after convincing her to send explicit photos to him does nothing to help those assumptions. He demands better of his athletes, encouraging them to prove people wrong.

"That's the double edge to this entire thing," said Lansing. "People have to make better choices in how they choose to interact online, but we also have to help kids be better citizens in the way they ask for or the way they treat information that is out there."

The reach of the Disconnect/Reconnect goes far beyond the school walls, however. The goal is to arm parents with the tools to recognize issues their child may be facing with technology.

Not of all of it is produced by kids, a lot of the trouble occurs just by the ability to access material or information discretely and send it out or react to it online.

The game is also constantly changing, and many of the resources available to them through programs like DARE have been updated by the school to reflect current times, changing examples from email to Instagram or Snapchat.

"You think you know what Instagram is, do you know what it means to your kids or Snapchat or whatever the technology is?" said Lansing. "I'll be honest, I don't know. The kids are one step ahead of us all the time. Twitter is Instagram for old people ... and Instagram isn't even the big thing for some of them now, they're always finding something new. It's not about understanding the individual apps or the individual technology, it goes back to citizenship."

Screenagers is a big first step in bringing the community together to discuss the issue. The Jan. 23 screening is open to all community members, regardless of children or their age. The movie was created by Dr. Delany Ruston, who wanted to know more about many of these issues and how kids were affected by screen time. She found students average as much as six and a half hours of screen time a day in addition to classroom and homework. Screen time also was found to have an effect on dopamine levels and in many cases becomes like an addiction.

In the coming weeks it will also be shown at schools in Bawlf, New Norway and Viking with a community showing in Viking as well.

The timing of this is important for the school division as they usually see a spike in these issues in the New Year.

"There's a variety of things that arise and it's because all of these devices are given at Christmas time," said Dyck. "That's why we scheduled it, we wanted to meet a need.

jaldrich@postmedia.com