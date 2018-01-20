Be proactive with online safety 

Lately, it seems like you can’t look at the news without hearing about the latest widespread email hack or data breach. Every day there are new think pieces on how our private information is at risk, if not already compromised.

This influx of information can be overwhelming for the most tech-savvy individual, let alone those who are new or struggling with the world of smartphones, social media and technology in general. As with many things, when we lack an understanding of technology and do not understand the consequences of using it, it can be frightening. We don’t know what to expect. And this can skew our perceptions of our tech interactions.

An excellent example of this is online scams. In Canada, $10 million is lost every year by seniors in online scams. While this may seem like the majority, it is actually in proportion with the general population. However, because seniors see themselves as targets, they will often limit their activity online, making them marginalized users. According to University of Toronto professor Cosmin Munteanu, for older adults fear related to safety around technology is a barrier to adoption. “We found that seniors demonstrate a reluctance to participate in online activities because there’s a notion that their online safety will be exposed.”

This can be isolating and potentially detrimental to older users when we think of the personal services that are increasingly managed online, including filing taxes, applying for jobs and even renewing library books. In some cases, you can only find information or access certain services online. If seniors limit their online use out of a fear of safety, when they need to use technology, they are unfamiliar and unequipped to navigate it confidently and safely.

The best way to simplify your online experiences and combat the fear of the unknown is through learning. When it comes to online safety, being proactive is key. Installing updates, using strong passwords and being aware on public Wi-Fi networks are just a few ways that you can protect your safety online while still benefiting from online services and information.

This winter, the library is hosting a four-part Online Safety basics series to educate adults and seniors on how to recognize and respond to privacy and security issues online, increasing confidence and teaching proactive behaviours. This series is part of our ongoing Technology Tutoring program. Technology Tutoring is a free class that runs every Thursday morning at the library. The class runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with a drop-in hour for help and extra practice from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should bring their own device and any necessary passwords. New topics are covered every week. Our upcoming schedule is:

• Smart Phones for Beginners 2 on Jan. 18

• Tablets for Beginners 1 on Jan. 25

• Tablets for Beginners 2 on Feb. 1

• Online Safety 1- Devices, Passwords and Privacy Settings on Feb. 8

• Online Safety 2- Public Wi-Fi and Internet Browsing on Feb. 15

• Online Safety 3- Spam Emails, Scams, Pop-Ups and More on Feb. 22

• Online Safety 4- Sharing Your Views and Telling Fact From Fiction on March 1

Carley Angelstad is the Community Engagement Coordinator at the Camrose Public Library. Her love of reading is rivaled only by her passion for tea, travel, and of course, Harry Potter.