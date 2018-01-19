Augusta shining light on mental health issues

The University of Alberta-Augustana will be shining a bright light on mental health issues this weekend at their sporting events.

This will be the third year for the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association Make Some Noise for Mental Health, an initiative originally started by SAIT and is now fully part of the athletics calendar. The campaign will 15 of the ACAC's 17 campaigns. Presenting partner RBC will be on hand at the Vikings volleyball games and hockey game on Friday and basketball games on Saturday.

For students at the university this is an opportunity to talk about an important issue that effects many on campus.

"I don't think a lot of students necessarily realize the importance of something like this," said Vikes Crew social media coordinator Amielle Christopherson. "As much as we do talk about mental health and as much as it's becoming part of the discussion … I do know there are still a lot of students at Augustana that struggle talking about mental health and struggle with the negative connotations … I think it's just important for us to be pushing it every year and to say 'We've got your back, here are the services that are available,' which is a big thing."

The game day presentation will include pizza for those in attendance, gift certificates for the Augustana book store, and Canadian Mental Health Association will be on hand with information about services available in Camrose as well as how to find help or to know if yourself or someone else needs help.

The Camrose Spirals skip rope team will also be at the Augustana gym with half time performances.

Christopherson will also be pushing tips and information out on the Vikings social media accounts regarding mental health throughout the weekend.

"January is a tough time for students," said Augustana athletic services coordinator Jadene Mah. "This is just a great time for us to use sport as a mechanism to draw awareness and encourage positive change for mental health issues."

