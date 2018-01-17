Koe rink gets Olympic send off at Open

There is one jewel missing from Kevin Koe's curling crown and in a matter of days he will be getting an opportunity to finally secure it.

The Koe rink – third Marc Kennedy, second Brent Laing, lead Ben Hebert and fifth Scott Pfeifer – was thrown an Olympic bash to kick off the Meridian Canadian Open on Tuesday at the Encana Arena.

The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling event will serve as a final tune up before the team heads to PeyongChang, South Korea looking for that ever-elusive gold medal.

"You can't help not picture it, especially when you know you're going," said Koe. "I've been happy with my career … but there's a good chance this is my one crack at an Olympic gold medal and obviously if I can win that and throw them all together it would be pretty special."

The party was kicked off by a replaying of Koe's final rock in the Roar of the Rings, a draw to the four-foot to beat Mike McEwen 7-6 on Dec. 10 to punch their Olympic ticket. He knew almost immediately he was light on the throw, but his front end of Laing and Hebert swept it almost to the button for the win.

"It was pretty close, it wasn't a sure thing once it was away, it was pretty exciting, I don't think it will ever get old," said Koe. "It was a combination of happiness and joy, and obviously relief. You don't ever want to miss a shot to win after you've put so much time and effort in to get to that point."

There is little Koe, a native of Yellowknife and now based out of the Glencoe Curling Club in Calgary, has not accomplished coming out of the hack. He has three Brier titles and two world championships to his name, but this will be his first Olympics. The closest he has come previously was a third-place finish at the trials in 2005 for the 2006 Torino Olympics.

The rink came together four years ago when Kevin Martin retired in 2014. Edwards and Hebert were looking for a new rink and they coaxed Laing to come west from Ontario and Glenn Howard's rink.

Until this season, their high-point came in 2016 when they won the Brier and world championship.

"I think we're a perfect mix," said Koe. "Myself and Brent are pretty calm out on the ice and Ben brings a lot of energy and Marc is somewhere in the middle … We've had a good run and hopefully this will be the icing on the cake."

They head into South Korea as one of the favourites, as the Canadian rinks always are. However, that status has not always turned into gold. The Maple Leaf has stood a top of the podium at the last three Olympics, including Kennedy and Hebert who won gold with Martin in 2010. The field this year will be as deep as it ever has been, and six of those teams are competing at the Canadian Open.

"When you're Team Canada in curling you're expected to do well if not win," said Koe. "What has changed is the level of curling from the competition, especially at the worlds. What Marc and Ben have told us … they knew there were only two maybe three good teams when they were at (the 2010 Games) and they knew who they were going to run into in the playoff. This one you're seeing teas like Korea make Grand Slam finals out of nowhere. The level of competition across the board is dramatically improved."

The rink will benefit from a much more competitive schedule heading into the Games. Last weekend they were helping Team North America win the Continental Cup, while the Open is bringing together the top 16 men's rinks and the top 16 women's rinks in the world.

"The last event before (the Olympics) we want to play well," said Koe. "We're probably going to run into a team or two that will be over there as competition and you always want to beat them. We more or less want to show them we're playing pretty good and we're going over their in a good frame of mind."

The foursome will not be alone in Korea. Between the five of them, so far there are 38 family members and friends who will be making the trip over for to cheer them on. To help get their cheering section over to Korea, their sponsors donated $45,000 to the cause at the Olympic send off.

Having some noise will be huge after being used to their biggest moments coming in front of sold out crowds in NHL calibre buildings.

"That will be big to have that cheering squad at every one of our games, that will help a lot," said Koe.

