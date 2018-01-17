Kodiaks claw past Dragons in shootout

Kodiaks 3, Dragons 2 (SO)

The Camrose Kodiaks have finally figured out a way to win after regulation, all it took was nine rounds of a shootout.

The Kodiaks beat the Drumheller Dragons 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday to bring them within one point of fourth place in the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division. Coupled with their 5-3 win over the Calgary Canucks on Friday and 3-2 overtime loss to the Brooks Bandits on Saturday, they earned five out of a possible six points.

The Kodiaks lead the AJHL with 11 overtime losses, including three already in the New Year. The shootout win over the Dragons was just their win in a game that has gone to overtime this season.

"We joke about it as a staff, but the players are even more determined now," said head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

Nic Correale scored in the ninth round of the shootout for the Kodiaks while Colby Wolter scored in the fourth round. Bradley Stonnell replied for the Dragons in the fourth round.

In regulation, Mckenzie Welke and Colson Gengenbach scored for the Kodiaks while Luke Lush made 28 saves in net.

Ryan McBeath and Nate Keeley scored for Drumheller and Hunter Virostek made 24 saves.

The Kodiaks (15-16-11) are now in fifth place in the South with 41 points, one point behind the Calgary Mustangs (19-22-4) for fourth place. The Dragons (21-19-3) are in third with 45 points.

The Kodiaks wrap up their five-game road trip this weekend, playing the Bonnyville Pontiacs on Friday and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons on Saturday.

