Take the Read for 15 challenge

Family Literacy Day is a national awareness initiative created by ABC Life Literacy Canada in 1999 and held annually on Jan. 27 to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family. Taking time every day to read or do a learning activity with children is crucial to a child’s development, improves a child’s literacy skills dramatically, and can help a parent improve their skills as well. This year, as for the past two years, Camrose Public Library is celebrating Family Literacy Day with the Read for 15 competition.

There have been a few changes to the Read for 15 competition this year. We are thrilled to have libraries in Ontario, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories join our challenge this year. We are also spreading the competition over two days this year to allow schools to participate (since Family Literacy Day falls on a Saturday this year). All participating libraries are reaching out to encourage citizens to read for 15 minutes on Jan. 26 or 27 to help their community win the title of Canada’s “most readerly” community for Family Literacy Day. The goal of this challenge is to promote the importance of literacy in the community.

Last year, participation by people of Camrose rose dramatically, earning Camrose the “Hustled Yer Butt” trophy for the greatest increase in participants. You can visit our (extraordinarily tacky) trophy in its home on our circulation desk right inside the front door of the library. There are two more (equally tacky) trophies we would like to add to our arsenal: Most Readerly, awarded for the highest percentage of participants, an award that has gone to Donalda for the past two years, and Readerpalooza, awarded for the highest overall number of participants, an award that went to Red Deer last year.

Literacy skills are a daily practice: reading grocery lists, your Facebook newsfeed, the local paper, a book, traffic signs, instruction manuals, maps, or even a restaurant menu are all considered to be reading. Continuously flexing your reading muscles is a proven means to reduce stress, expand vocabulary, improve memory, focus and concentration, and develop deep analytical thinking. It is a rewarding recreational activity too.

The library aims to create enthusiasm about reading for youth and adults alike and we encourage friendly competition between communities, businesses, or public services to help spread the word about the challenge and the importance of reading.

Participation is easy. After you finish your 15 minutes of reading your chosen material, let the library know by emailing (carley@prl.ab.ca), phoning us 780-672-4214, filling out the online form (http://cpl.prl.ab.ca/events/families/2018/read-for-15), or stop by the library and we will make sure your reading time is added to the tally. You can report your reading on either Jan. 26 or 27.

We would love if you would share your reading experience by sharing on social media using the hashtag #Readfor15Camrose. Canada’s “most readerly” community will be announced on Jan. 30 once the results are calculated. We would love to see what you are reading, who you are reading to, and know that reading is an important part of your life. Feel free to gather ideas, share your reading, and join the smack talk on facebook.com/Readfor15

Deb Cryderman is the Director of the Camrose Public Library. When she is not at the library, she can be found chasing her border collie puppy around the city’s walking trails. She is sad that her job description is not actually “read all day”.