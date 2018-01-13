Resolutions for Your Home

Let me start of by saying, Happy New Year! 2017 is behind us and it is time to focus on 2018.

Personally speaking, I love new beginnings. There’s something about a fresh start that simply excites me. Looking back on 2017 you may have had projects on your wish list, but they didn’t come to fruition. This is okay. Now you can make 2018 the year that you’ll accomplish those renovation resolutions, or even build that custom home you’re dreaming about. The question is, how do you take advantage of the new year to accomplish these goals.

Learn from the past

With a little reflection on the past year you will probably be able to tell why you didn’t end up doing a certain project or even a multitude of projects. Taking the time to think why they didn’t happen will help you avoid the same situation in 2018. Was it a financial restriction? Perhaps the timing wasn’t right? These are valid reasons to delay your project, however by overcoming these obstacles you will succeed in pursing your goals this year. If a financial restriction kept you from achieving what you wanted then start talking to financial representatives now to see what you can do to make it work this year, or start putting money away for that project that you want to do in 2018.

Investing in your home

The home that you purchase will probably be the biggest purchase you make in your lifetime. This is true for you and true for the person that will be buying the house from you when you’re ready to sell. This means that putting money into your home is a good investment. There is no doubt that you can spend lots of money on your home and have little to no return on it, but if you put your money in the right place it will yield great return when you’re ready to sell. Kitchens and bathrooms are the priority areas. The kitchen is the heart of the home, the hub where all the activity is. Bathrooms have become elegant and eye catching, not to mention that either of these renovations are plenty of work so most people when they’re looking at properties don’t really want to go through that.

Plan Now to Succeed Later

It’s January of 2018, spring is right around the corner, if you’re thinking of taking on a renovation or building a custom home in the spring or summer time, then you should start planning now. If you’re going to be taking on a large-scale project and you think it’s going to take you a week to get everything ready, you’re simply mistaken. Planning is key to making sure your project stays on budget and on schedule, and not to mention you get what you want when it’s all done.

2017 is gone and now it’s time to focus on 2018. I believe 2018 is going to be a great year, filled with many opportunities and economic growth. This means it will be a good time to start investing in your home and take advantage of the new year. This isn’t something that is going to fall in your lap, but will require effort on your part to achieve that bathroom, kitchen, addition or new house that you’ve always wanted.