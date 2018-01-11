Neufelds introduce New Year’s Baby

Many people start the new year with goals and resolutions, Miriam and Keith Neufeld started 2018 with a new addition to the family.

The first-time parents welcomed Naomi Marie into the old on Jan. 2 at 5:23 p.m.

"I really think there couldn't be a better way to start off the year," said Miriam. "It makes it feel like it’s going to be a really amazing, hopeful year."

Naomi was born healthy at six pounds and 15 ounces at St. Mary's Hospital in Camrose, the first-born not just for the Neufelds but for Camrose as well in 2018.

Miriam, 28, is originally from Roundhill and went to high school in Camrose and has four siblings, while Keith, 36, is from the Daysland area and has one sister. They have been married for four years and have been together for nine years.

Keith runs Ducts in a Row Heating in Camrose while Naomi is a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital.

The couple has put off bringing children into the equation until Naomi was finished her schooling. She has a bachelors of nursing and recently completed her masters of nursing, nurse practitioner through Athabasca University.

Finding out nine months ago they had a little one on the way was a welcomed development.

"We were pretty excited when we found out we were expecting," said Miriam. "We found out in the spring and we've been patiently waiting and waiting, she was due on Dec. 29, so not too far overdue but we were waiting for her, for sure."

They decided to not find out their baby's gender ahead of time, wanting to leave it to be a surprise for the delivery.

"I thought that I was having a girl, but I wasn't hoping one way or the other," said Miriam. "I was just wanting a happy little baby with five fingers and five toes on each hand and foot."

Naomi is the first child but may not be the last, however there is no schedule on the next addition as the Neufelds will be focussing on making sure she has the right start to life first.

"We'll probably have a couple, but not for a little while now, we'll enjoy this one first," said Miriam. "One at a time."

