54-40 ready to unplug in Camrose

After 37 years together, Vancouver rock band 54-40 is still committed to making music and taking it out on the road.

Only their motivations have changed.

On Jan. 19 they will be playing stopping Camrose for a stripped down, unplugged concert at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre.

"We're at the point where we can do what we want … and we like to continue to make records and write and play live, so that's what we do," said Merritt.

The Canadian Music Industry Hall of Famers played their first show together on New Year's Eve 1981 at the club Vancouver club The Smilin' Buddha Cabaret and they celebrated their anniversary with an outdoor concert in St. John, N.B. It was so cold Merritt played his bass with gloves on.

"There were heaters on stage but they were very ineffective," he said laughing. "Two pairs of long johns on, my Thinsulate toque on and wrapped in four layers of clothes with Hot Pockets on my feet, gloves and everything. It was a uniquely Canadian experience."

When Merritt and co-founder Neil Osborne first came together for their band – they grew up going to school together – there was no real blueprint for what they were doing. They got paid $113 to play in front of about 25 people for their first show and then were booked at the same bar for the next two nights. They had the goal of making 10 records together, though Merritt said had the peak been opening for some of their favourite bands at the Commodore Ballroom he would have died happy.

They've gone well beyond those standards.

While they had some success on college and Canadian radio through the 80s with singles like "One Day in Your Life" and "One Gun" it took until their 1994 album Smilin' Buddha Cabaret to breakthrough into the mainstream. Hits like "Ocean Pearl" and "Love You All" and "Casual Viewing" became part of the sound track of the decade. Meanwhile their 1986 single "I go Blind" was covered by Hootie and the Blowfish and gained regular air play.

Unlike many bands staring down four decades together, 54-40 is not living off of the good old days. When they take the stage in Camrose, their twelfth original album Keep on Walking will have been available for a little over 24 hours – for download or on vinyl for some of their more long-term fans.

The 11-track record has been in the works for more than five years – they did release a hits record, LA Difference: The History Unplugged, two years ago – and will take listeners on a journey that will stretch from dissatisfaction and desperation to an appreciation for what they have and the powers they possess and how connected to other people they are.

"It isn't by design but we were able to create it by the order, the sequence of the songs," said Merritt. "I think some people are going to make that connection … but it's not the way everyone is going to process it."

As a change up to their full concerts, they do about 25 unplugged shows a year. Their concert in Camrose will feature mostly their hits and other songs their fans are familiar with, but they will sprinkle in some new songs from the Keep on Walking as well.

"It’s really great for us, rather than doing the same-old all the time, it gives us another thing to explore and different ways to relate to an audience, rather than turning it into a rock and roll frenzy, which we absolutely love," said Merritt. "We get to be intimate and interactive, Neil tells a few stories and gets a little feedback with the crowd and there's this little repartee."

The band is also noticing that their fan base is changing. It is not just the 30-50 year olds who grew up with 54-40 in the 80s and 90s that are buying tickets, there is a new generation that is just starting to discover their music.

"The audience is getting younger, there are second generation fans, who are (25 years or younger) who are discovering they like rock music," said Merritt. "That's what they want and that's what we do … that's really cool. We can play the Commodore Ballroom now and that front row is filled with people that re quite a bit younger and are excited to be there."

Band members, which also includes Matt Johnson and Dave Genn, all have different pressures and pulls as they enter middle age, from side projects to families. But Merritt says the band is still the priority professionally for everyone.

"We still manage to make a living at this, it still excites us, we're still aspirational, we still consider ourselves musical artists that are capable of creating things and presenting them," said Merritt. "It's a combination of reaching for more and wanting more and staying the course."

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available through the Lougheed Centre box office and at www.camroselive.ca.

