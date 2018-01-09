There is no Alberta Junior Hockey League team that hates overtime more than the Camrose Kodiaks.

The Kodiaks required extra time for both of their home games on the weekend and came out on the wrong side of the ledger in both of them. The Kodiaks fell 3-2 in overtime to the South Division-leading Okotoks Oilers on Saturday and then fell 6-5 in a shootout to the Calgary Canucks in Sunday's matinee at Encana Arena.

The Kodiaks have now lost a league-high 10 overtime or shootout games, and have played an AJHL-leading 12 games that have gone required extra time.

"You're going to deal with daily adversity, whether it's in work or in hockey or life in general, you can either be afraid of it or you can look at it and go at it and that's what we keep doing," said Kodiaks associate coach Nigel Dube. "We'll find a way eventually. We’ve got 21 games left and we'll continue to go. If 10 more go into overtime we'll continue for those 10 to find a way to get the second point instead of just the single."

Both games required the Kodiaks to rally to get to overtime.

On Saturday against the Oilers, Nicholas Sutter scored on the power play at 8:42 of the third period to buy more time. Unfortunately for the Kodiaks Nick Blankenburg scored 33 seconds into the three-on-three session to win the game for Okotoks. Jacob Kendall opened the scoring for Camrose while goalie Luke Lush made 33 saves in the loss. Mark Pasemko and Taner Laderoute also scored for Okotoks while Riley Morris made 20 saves for the win.

On Sunday against the Canucks, the Kodiaks were down 3-0 after 20 minutes but fought back to tie it mid-way through the second period. In the third, they found themselves down 5-4 before Brock Bremer scored at 16:11 to tie the game. Bremer scored the lone goal for Camrose in the shootout, but Michael Clarke and Zach Russell scored for Calgary to win the game. Camrose also got single goals from Matt Dykstra, Nic Correale, Kyler Kupka, and Zach Vinnell while Lush made 27 saves in the Kodiaks' net. Clarke also scored in regulation for the Canucks while Andrew Marshall, Zach Webb, Hayden Ursulak, and Cooper Johnson also tallied and Kolby Matthews made 28 saves for the win.

"You never want to spot a team three goals, by any means," said Dube. "We got the first one and you could just see the lights back and we fought. That's a huge mentality. In the playoffs we're going to play Game 1 and Game 2 on back-to-back nights and you've got to be able to do that."

The two losses still netted the Kodiaks two points for regulation ties and helps them keep pace in the race for playoff positioning in the South Division. Despite being tied for sixth place, they are still just six points out of third place — held by the Drumheller Dragons and Calgary Mustangs — and one point behind the Canucks for fifth.

The Kodiaks are on the road for the next couple of weeks, playing the Canucks on Friday at 7 p.m., the Brooks Bandits on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

