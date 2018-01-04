Time capsule ensures present lives on  

There is no way to determine how Camrose will look in 50 years. At the very least, however, future Camrose will have a clear picture of where it came from.

Janine Carroll unveiled several tables full of items that were submitted for a new time capsule during the Light up the Night celebrations at the Camrose Recreation Centre on New Year's Eve.

For Carroll it is an important story to tell, to understand one's roots.

"Imagine if you were involved with opening one from 50 years ago, it would just be so cool, especially if you are interested in community history," she said. "I foresee whoever opens this is going to be somebody who works at the museum, who loves Camrose history, who will now have a lot of well-maintained artifacts from 50 years ago."

The new capsule will be installed in the next month or so at City Hall. Time capsule organizers have taken new precautions to ensure the contents of the capsule are properly protected after the seal on the 25-year capsule, dug up this summer, failed.

The capsule is being designed by City of Camrose manager Malcolm Boyd and a local pipe fitter company and it will be installed above ground. All items will be catalogued and filed with the capsule.

Carroll spent much of the year going to more than 400 different businesses asking for items to be submitted for the capsule. She received many promotional items that will give an understanding of what the business community in Camrose looked like in 2017, everything from types of businesses, who ran them, to how much things cost.

There was also another element she says will stand out to Camrose's future citizens and leaders.

"I think they are going to be absolutely flabbergasted by the amount of paper," said Carroll. "The technology is going to be so different. Quite often I would go into a place thinking 'I wonder what this industry is going to look like in 50 years?'"

Donations went beyond commercial. There were many personal items that were given to the committee and items that tell more of a complete story of the culture of Canada and Camrose. Information about what courses are available at the University of Alberta-Augustana and the high schools was donated as were more unique items like spinners and fashion magazines. One of the submissions that jumps out to Carroll is a collection of Gord Downie stamps that were passed on to her following the death of the iconic singer in October, while MP Kevin Sorenson donated a commemorative Canada 150 pin.

"They are made from metal taken from the Parliament building in Ottawa, and they only got 12 each to give out, so we get to put one inside," said Carroll.

Included in the capsule will be four memory books that circulated throughout the city over the course of the year and were prominently displayed at many events and festivals like Jaywalkers, Nordly's Film Festival and Canada Day. These journals will give a more detailed description of life in Camrose and how we celebrated Canada 150.

As much as Camrose will change over the next five decades, Carroll believes Camrosians will continue to stay well rooted in what has formed the foundation of the community today.

"I think we'll still rely on farms and being an agricultural community," she said. "I think there will be a lot of retirement care which brings in great amounts of young professionals to care for them … (Camrose) has great care for seniors and unique care with the Bethany Group, and I think that will still be here."

Carroll hopes that the tradition of the time capsule continues on by the next generation.

"It was a hugely fun project and I hope they can appreciate the camaraderie to preserve our heritage and to put stuff into the time capsule is pretty important and it reminds them to do one," she said. "When theirs' is dug up 50 years later, our will be 100 years old."

