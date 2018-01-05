Pot legislation to complicate policing in 2018  

There will be nothing simple about policing in Camrose in 2018.

The Rose City may be a mostly quiet community but new issues are making the job of the Camrose Police Service more complicated, chief among them will be the legalization of cannabis.

CPS Chief Mark Neufeld echoes his Edmonton counterpart Chief Rod Knecht in his expectation of the court system being clogged with challenges to weed enforcement.

If this happens it will have the exact opposite effect of one of the main arguments for legalizing pot. The big problem stems from the lack of any legislation or proven tests for drivers who are under the influence of marijuana.

"I hate to say the … brownie is baked on this," said Neufeld. "We're not complaining about it, we know it’s going to happen, we're going to find a way to do our very best … I do expect a bit of a chaotic time in terms of figuring out what's going to happen, in terms of how things are going to go through the courts, in terms of seeing different technology emerge."

One of the big complicating factors is there is no standardized potency for cannabis and it hits you differently depending on whether it is being smoked or consumed as an edible. It is different than alcohol in this regard as it is unpredictable.

There is also no benchmark established for what is considered to be legally impaired like there is with drinking set at a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

There are too many variables that have yet to be figured out and every officer will require re-training. Currently, one of the best options may be a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, similar as to what was used before breathalyzers came online for alcohol, except it would be an exact test used by every officer.

Other drug issues will continue to play a big role in Camrose in 2018.

CPS claimed a big win when they took down a known drug house in November and recovered a number of firearms, most of them stolen as well. It was a problem house that the police had been called to 55 times in three months. It took that kind of diligence by the Major Crimes Unit to put enough evidence together to get the go ahead for the raid. While those who were arrested were Camrose residents, Neufeld points out they were not serving local customers.

"The shocking thing is, every criminal that came to town seemed to find that place," he said.

There are a few more of these houses in the city that they are aware of and this takedown gives them a clearer picture on how to streamline the process of getting to where they carry out a raid.

Those running these houses are often linked to many of the other property crimes in the community. Neufeld looks at as trying not to let a few bad apples spoil the whole bunch.

"There is an uneven distribution of crime, of victimization, of harm, of all of these things," he said. "I would hazard to say, out of 20,000 people sleeping in Camrose at night there are only about 50 of them that we need to be concerned about. … Our goal has to be to know who those 50 are."

Cocaine and methamphetamines continue to be the biggest concerns when it comes to drugs in the city, and mainly due to the opioids that are being cut with these narcotics. Fentanyl is the most well-known opioid that is being used, but it is not the deadliest. Canada is starring down the barrel of 4,000 deaths to opioid overdose, and Central Alberta has added to that total, though Camrose has mostly been spared.

"The scary thing about this is … the people who get sucked in by this through peer pressure or experimentation, they don't just have a bad experience sometimes they don't get a second chance," said Neufeld. "All it would take is one bad batch of drugs in town and it would be a huge issue."

CPS is taking steps to be more proactive in their crime prevention. Part of this is being more open with the RCMP and police in other communities. The sharing of information is critical in staying ahead of the criminals.

They are also taking a more concerted approach to working with local organizations and groups. One initiative Neufeld would like to see taken is the reinvigoration of the Youth Justice Program. Where if there is a youth having continued issues at a school or needing assistance at Open Door they can assist get that individual the help need before their situation worsens or find better ways for reparations instead of dragging them into the court system.

An area where CPS is already seeing the community getting together is with the increase in Canada Revenue scams targetting seniors. In some cases they are even seeing businesses get involved when they see an elderly person trying to buy hundreds of dollars of iTunes cards to pay the scammers for tax violations.

"We found this individual was largely unsupported in town here, so we were able to make some connections with Alberta Mental Health Services and moving towards a public trustee to get some other supports in place that will help so he's not being victimized like this," said Neufeld.

One of the bigger challenges the department is always trying to improve is community trust.

They have had to closely examine a couple of national level stories this year alone.

In November, MacLeans released their annual study of the most dangerous places in Canada, and Camrose came in at No. 55 out of 229 communities in 2016 – it's a list where communities do not want to be ranked No. 1.

A small sample size in several categories inflated the results for Camrose when extrapolated out on a per 100,000 people baseline as established in the study. Neufeld said it is more important to look at those numbers as compared against each other year-over-year to look at trends in the community.

The most glaring stat had impaired driving at more than double the national rate, but Neufeld likes that stat.

"We know we have no more impaired drivers than they have in neighbouring communities, the difference is we catch them," he said.

He says this is because of the investment the City has made in its police service and the resources they have to pursue these issues. The more they catch the higher the rate.

"Doing that good work drives up our (Crime Severity Index) number and makes our city look less safe, and the same is true for drug investigations."

It has been a busy first six months on the job for Neufeld since being hired to replace the now retired Chief Darryl Kambeitz in July. He is committed to making Camrose as safe a community as possible.

"My belief is, that because of this (community) approach, at the end of 2018 … I hope to see that we will have achieved something good here on the Crime Severity Index with our numbers going down because we are on it in the moment," he said. "We're not on it to put a Band-aid on it, we're on it to try and make it better."

jaldrich@postmedia.com