It's time for hockey to end outdoor game charade 

Dear Hockey World. Enough with the outdoor games.

Please stop.

If only it were that simple.

The games are neither nostalgic or entertaining. They are contrived spectacles that do their best to tug at the heart strings of a fan base that buys hook-line-and-sinker on the idea only to have to sit in a stadium with terrible sightlines for the sport and watch a shell of a game, often in terrible weather conditions.

I will fully admit, on TV and in pictures from the professional photographers, it can look beautiful, depending on the venue. But when you choose form over function – be it in tool, spouse, or stadium – you almost always lose.

In this case the game of hockey is losing.

It would be one thing if these games were annual single exhibition games, but, no. The NHL crams between two and five regular season contests in a football or baseball stadium onto the calendar every year. These are games that actually mean something on ice conditions that make it difficult to complete a pass while snow is cleared by wheelbarrow every commercial break.

If my team lost in an outdoor game and missed out on the playoffs by a single point, I'd be more than angry. To me, it would not be worth the Instagram photos from the upper deck of whatever the Buffalo Bills call their stadium these days.

Even the concept of the game is flawed.

As Canadians we have a romanticized, but fictional, identity of growing up playing hockey on ponds and outdoor rinks. The current crop of NHLers almost assuredly did not, outside of that one time when the family visited Grandma and Grandpa's farm at Christmas. The elite of the elite, which are the ones that make the top league in the sport, will spend the vast majority of their weekends during the winter in actual hockey rinks playing in games and tournaments. During the week they are at practice, playing more games, or working out and going to school.

A few generations ago, it may certainly have been different.

My mom has told me stories about watching her brothers play minor hockey on outdoor rinks in St. Albert during the 1960s. That was more than 50 years ago.

I played hockey for eight years growing up in the 90s and I can only remember a small handful of times playing outdoor hockey at a dumpy little rink in Blackfoot, and battling frost-bitten toes. Good times.

But let's even say more than a quarter of today's NHLers did have this experience. It certainly was not played with red and blue lines, officials, lights, cameras, press and anywhere from 30,000 to 100,000 people watching them. It was shinny. Equipment was minimal and the press conferences and Zambonis non-existent.

The league understood this when it was originally formed back in 1917. Every regular season game in league history had been played indoors up until the Edmonton Oilers held the Heritage Classic in 2003. I was there. It was a cool experience – for the old timer's game and about the first five or 10 minutes of the actual game, and to be able to say I braved the arctic temperatures. But it was a bastardization of the sport.

Since then, the NHL has put on 23 more of these games, including, ironically, an outdoor game to celebrate the league's 100th anniversary.

The NHL certainly does not have a monopoly on the absurdity of these games. Many leagues have taken a stab at them including junior A hockey.

This New Year's Eve it hit a new low with the World Junior Hockey Championship putting the Canada and U.S. game on this platform of lies. It should have been the latest great chapter in the rivalry but instead was buried in snow.

And no, I am not surprised that commissioners continue to green-light these facades. They make money. But at what expense?

If the league is selling the notion of creating memories, unless you were there, does anyone really remember anything from the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche playing at Coors Field in Denver in 2016? Or what about the time the Chicago Blackhawks played outdoors? That's right they've played in six of them.

One thing the NHL knows how to do better than any sports league is how to ruin a good, marketable idea for the fans. Instant replay, third jerseys, skill competitions, hockey in the Southern U.S., the list goes on. OK that last one was never a good idea.

If the league wants to continue on with the charade, why not do it in attempt to try to save their other unwatchable major event, the annual all-star game.

This way those who want the spectacle get the Broadway show in all its glory. Meanwhile, the real games are played in the conditions they deserve to be played in.

