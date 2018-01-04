Postmedia Network

A court application has been filed on behalf of the Cornerstone Christian Society of Camrose after the Battle River School Division ended its agreement with the society’s school over the inclusion of controversial biblical teachings in its curriculum.

“In deciding to close Cornerstone, BRSD acted out of anti-religious prejudice and ideological discrimination, and lost sight of the best interests of the children,” Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (JCCF) president John Carpay said in a news release Wednesday.

BRSD community relations advisory Diane Hutchinson said they are not ready to respond to the action taken.

“As the BRSD legal advisors are unavailable between Dec. 25 and Jan. 5, the school division has not yet been able to develop a detailed picture of the potential impacts of this action,” she said. “We hope to have more information about next steps in a few days."

The JCCF filed the motion against the school division after the latter said it would stop operating the Cornerstone Christian Academy on June 30, 2018, over its decision to include a homophobic Bible verse in their teaching, specifically 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.

The verse reads that men who have sex with men will not be allowed into heaven.

The academy, located in the hamlet of Kingman, was operating as a private school until 2009 when it joined the school division as a Christian alternative program.

In January, the school division sent an email to the society saying the inclusion of the controversial Bible verse in the school’s vision and purpose document went against the Alberta Human Rights Act — after gender and sexual minorities were given protection under the act in 2015 — and the intentions of Education Minister David Eggen and Alberta Education.

At first, the society refused to comply, saying dropping the verse infringed on its freedom of religion.

In the first week of June, the academy offered to remove the verse, but according to the court application, the school division did not accept the offer, saying the academy could not use any scripture in its teachings that could be considered inappropriate.

After the academy refused, on June 29 the school division announced it would end its agreement with the Cornerstone Christian Society of Camrose and stop operating the school by June 30, 2018.

“In attempting to censor the teaching of biblical sexuality, and in attempting to prevent the society from communication with staff and parents, BRSD breached its obligations under the master agreement, the School Act, the Alberta Bill of Rights and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Carpay said in the release.

In a statement issued in June, school division trustee Kendall Severson said, “this is not a decision we have reached lightly,” as the board expressed a desire to renegotiate and “start fresh” in rebuilding a working relationship with the academy and society.

The court application summons the school division to Wetaskiwin provincial court to argue the case April 17.