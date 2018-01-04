Camrose ends Canada 150 on bright note 

The City of Camrose closed the book on 2017 by cranking up the wattage.

The City turned the Camrose Recreation Centre into a winter wonderland and a refuge from the extreme temperatures with the family-geared Light up the Night. The evening featured an indoor light display and free swimming, skating and video dance party as well as a spaghetti dinner.

The night capped a year filled with events to celebrate Canada 150.

"I've been dreaming about lights, dreaming about winter fairies and really hoping this will be a fantastic end to this year," said City of Camrose arts director Jane Cherry-Lemire, following the opening ceremonies.

Light up the Night was originally slated to be outdoors and was to include a bonfire. However, in the weeks leading up to New Year's Eve, they decided the best course of action was to be cautious, especially considering the event was designed for families with kids of all ages. The decision proved to be prudent as Alberta was sunk into a deep freeze the past few weeks with temperatures dropping below minus-30 Celsius.

Other communities like Edmonton, which had a large slate of outdoor celebrations planned for New Year's Eve, were forced to cancel those activities with the extreme temperatures. In Camrose, people were lined up to take advantage of the free swimming and skating.

The light display also did not suffer as hallways were transformed into a picturesque Pathway of Lights that brought the beauty of winter indoors without the biting cold.

Cherry-Lemire is unsure of how many lights were used to create the display, but added the night was made possible due to a $12,500 Canada 150 grant from the Government of Canada and another $12,000 from Fortis, and a team of about 20 volunteers.

The night's activities were free to everyone, except for the spaghetti dinner.

Mayor Norm Mayer, said the City used to hold New Year's Eve celebrations but eventually threw in the towel because of weather like this year.

"I think the volunteers at that stage decided there was no way we could beat Mother Nature and gave up," he said. "This sort of reinvigorated people and reinitiates people getting together. It is a good possibility there could be things happening in a year's time."

Canada's sesquicentennial featured prominently throughout the year in many community events, starting with a kickoff party on New Year's Day one year ago and included an expanded Canada Day celebration. In most regards, these events set a new standard in the city for how certain days can bring people together.

"The main thing of Canada 150 has been the community support for it and the various volunteers that made it possible," said Mayor Norm Mayer. "Even tonight with the way the weather is, we still have a good turnout of people. We've had to cancel all the outside activities but there's lots of things happening inside and there's lots of support from the community."

Cherry-Lemire's goal was to highlight what Camrose was capable of.

"What really stands out to me is our community is rich with lots to do, lots of people willing to do stuff," she said. "This is an amazing community and I think Canada 150 really brought that out and really highlighted that fact."

The challenge is the follow up act. Cherry-Lemire however, says this year should be looked at as an exception, especially because of the extra funding set aside for some of these events.

"When you're marking a special year, then yes, you're going to have special things, and if you keep doing that then it's not going to be special anymore," she said. "I always try to add a little bit to Canada Day each year, but a lot of it takes money. So with the Canada 150 we did have a few extra dollars to do a few extra things."

Cherry-Lemire is looking for feedback about Light up the Night, what people thought of it and ways it could possibly be tweaked in the future if it becomes an annual event. She can be reached at jcherry@camrose.ca.

jaldrich@postmedia.com