Kodiaks Thunder into new year

Kodiaks 7, Thunder 2

The Christmas break treated the Camrose Kodiaks well.

The Kodiaks burst into 2018 with a commanding 7-2 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder, the last place team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League North Division, but a team that had beat them a few weeks ago.

The Kodiaks dominated from the outset as they got two goals from McKenzie Welke and one each from Colson Gengenbach, Jacob Kendall, Tyler Schendel, Daine Milgate, and Matt Dykstra. Luke Lush made 25 saves for the victory. Drayton responded with goals from Michael Boutoussov and Steve Senese.

"I thought we started well, got a little bit sloppy there, but that's to be expected when you come back from a break," said Kodiaks general manager and head coach Boris Rybalka. "We have a game-in-hand against all of the teams, so every game is a big game, we've just got to keep moving forward."

The win moves the Kodiaks into sixth place in the AJHL South Division with 34 points, leapfrogging the Calgary Canucks (16-21-1), who they host on Sunday at 2 p.m. On Saturday they host the Okotoks Oilers (29-6-2) at 7 p.m.

There are reinforcements on the way for the Kodiaks who had several key players out of the lineup. Captain Ryan Hartman should make his return from a concussion that has cost him two months while Ryan McKinnon is still listed as day-to-day with a groin injury. Meanwhile, Nic Correalle will return from a two-game suspension for kneeing on Sunday.

The biggest addition will be Hartman's who was their leading scorer with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 18 games when he was injured on a dirty hit on Nov. 3 against the Brooks Bandits. He returned to practice after Christmas, but Rybalka wanted to hold him out one more week so he could work on his conditioning. If all goes well, he will make his return in either of this weekend's contests.

"The first three days back from Christmas, all of the guys took notice on the ice – there's their leader, there's their captain – and it sure does make a difference having that presence as well as his skill and ability," said Rybalka.

