The year in arts

Camrose is quickly building a reputation around the province as a hub for the arts, and for good reason.

Major artists are now seeking out Camrose instead of local organizers having to sell them on the city as a venue.

This is due to the hard work of many in the community. Here is just a small sampling of the many things that happened in Camrose this past year, while acknowledging there was so much more.

BVJ 25 years

There's been almost 25,000 people coming to Camrose for 25 years because of Big Valley Jamboree. That equates to millions of dollars into the economy every year and promotion of the city throughout Western Canada. The anniversary festival did not disappoint with headliners Little Big Town, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean. 2018 promises to be another stand out with a lineup that already includes Thomas Rhett, Alabama, and Florida Georgia Line as headliners, and fan favourites Paul Brandt, Dallas Smith, and Jess Moskaluke also on board, among others.

Burton Cummings

The Canadian rock legend's concert sold out in a matter of hours, and took the packed Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on a two-hour ride through his extensive catalogue.

Barenaked Ladies

Perhaps the biggest rock band that has played the Cargill Stage at the Lougheed Centre. These Canadian rock icons continue to find ways to remain relevant and churn out hits while exploring all levels of Canadiana with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Return of Arts in the Park

Arts in the Park was a staple of the Camrose arts scene for a generation but died out in the late 90s. Its resurrection gave local artist an opportunity to mingle with the public, to share and teach their craft while showing off just a small sampling of all the region has to offer.

Shumka Dancers

I am not even a big dance guy, but I was blown away by this performance. An inventive retelling of the Christmas classic The Nutcracker, Clara's Dream was funny, engaging, and impressive in every measure from the sheer athleticism to the artistry of the set and stage.

Locally produced plays

This was another big year for locally produced theatre. Between the different schools and production companies like Churchmice Players and About Time Productions, the city's many different spaces were in use all year, bringing shows like Beauty and the Beast, And then there were none, Marry Poppins, and Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever to Camrose.

Tom Spilla retires

In every community there are individuals that leave an indelible mark on the people. In the music community of Camrose, that man is Tom Spilla. The band and choral teach at Camrose Composite High School helped shape the lives of many students, some who went on to professional music careers on the world stage, and others who were given the gift of music for a lifetime. His impact on the local music scene will be felt for a long time, even through his own presence as a member of local music groups/.

Ballet Camrose wins Music Fest

For 36 years, the Camrose Music Festival has given local musicians and dancers an opportunity to show the entire community their skill and ability. This year 372 people competed in the festival and for the first time Ballet Camrose took home the coveted Rose Bowl for best overall performance.

Corb Lund packs the Bailey

The Alberta native recently sold out the historic Bailey Theatre in his only Alberta stop in his B.S. with C.L. tour, and he did not disappoint. Lund is known for his songs that tell stories and are forever relatable to Rural Alberta. Giving insight to the story behind the story behind the story made this concert one of the best in Camrose this year.

Rose City Roots

Rose City Roots continues to grow and bring great music that is bubbling just below the mainstream surface to Camrose. This past year's schedule has included concerts by Lion Bear Fox, Altameda, The Once, Red Dirt Skinners, Rae Spooner and others. The 2018 promises to live up to that standard with Martin Kerr (Jan. 27), The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer (Feb. 8), Joe Nolan and the Dogs (March 3), and Union Duke (April 13).

Nordlys Film Festival

This is the little film festival that never really set out to be big, but continues to grow in scope and in popularity. Starting out as a small gathering in the basement of a home as a way to view films that otherwise would not come to Camrose, it is now comfortably installed in its home at the Bailey. The festival continues to give a voice and platform for local filmmakers while bringing in internationally acclaimed films from around the world and those that produced them.

