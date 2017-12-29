Non-stop news in Camrose in 2017

Twelve months ago, had you asked me what I knew of Camrose, I would have mentioned something along the lines of "sleepy little town that parties once a year with Big Valley Jamboree."

On Dec. 28, I took my first shift as the new editor and reporter at the Canadian and that view of this gorgeous city changed almost instantly.

With the hours I work and the number of stories a churn out on a weekly basis, there is always something going on here. 2017 was a busy year in the Rose City.

My first day on the job I was being sent to Dodds Coal Mine south of Ryley by the Edmonton Journal for a story on trucks lining up for one final load before the carbon levy – particularly prohibitive on coal producers and users – was instituted. The levy dominated the early part of the year with consumers, organizations and even governments unsure of how much it would really affect their operations. The latest salvo came at the end of November when MLA Jason Dixon did his best to blow the latest increase on natural gas out of proportion.

It was a crazy year for politics with elections all over the map. The biggest one for Camrose and the region was the municipal election on Oct. 16 as Mayor Norm Mayer was voted into for a seventh term, the second consecutive. In fact, there was only one new face on council as Cathie Johnson replaced Bill Sears who lost to Mayer in the mayoral runoff.

It was a similar picture of consistency at the county level as everyone returns except for Kenneth Krause who lost to Cindy Trautman in Ward 2.

The silly season was not limited to our own back yard as the Conservative Party of Canada elected a new leader in Andrew Scheer.

Provincially, there may not have been a bigger gong show. After a Progressive Conservative leadership race that ate up the first quarter of the year, the PCs and Wildrose Party spent the next several months kicking the unity can around and then another few months figuring out a leader.

Through it all, I would argue Alberta is worse for a process that has done little to actually unite its populace but, instead, drive even more wedges between people. The province has lost its middle ground and few people actually win when there are only two political voices to be heard.

Despite the ridiculousness of our leaders, we still found a way to live our lives in 2017.

BVJ of course was a major highlight this year with their 25th anniversary. It was my second taste of the four-day country music marathon, but my first time covering it. As exhausted as I was by the end of it, it was an incredible experience, and I look forward to 2018 with a few of my all-time favourites in Paul Brandt and Alabama taking the main stage.

There was so much more going on beyond that one weekend, however. Just about every weekend the Lougheed Centre brought in a different major act, this year including the Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, Burton Cummings, and performances by groups like the Shumka Ukrainian Dancers and Shayne Koyczan.

There is also the Bailey Theatre with its own packed schedule, supplemented by Rose City Roots which has introduced me to a number of different bands which are now in regular rotation on my iPhone.

When it comes to festivals, there was so much in the offing. I was blown away by Jaywalkers. I have lived in many places and been to many fairs, but I have not seen one so integrated into the fabric of the community. Usually they are shoved off into a corner or a parking lot and feel almost disjointed from the rest of the town or city.

The sports scene was also crazy. Between the Camrose Kodiaks and the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings there was much intrigue this season. The Kodiaks ran into an old nemesis in the first round of the playoffs, but the Vikings hockey team came within one goal of making the ACAC final. Augustana's golf and cross-country teams also made some noise on the provincial podium, and then the curling teams set a new standard as hosts of the national championships.

I am honestly confused by the cliché notion of there being nothing to do here. What is it that you are looking to do?

Camrose, I am impressed by this year-long first impression. I am ready for your encore.

