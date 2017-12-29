Banner year in sports

This past year was packed chalk-full with action in the local sports world.

There were the highs of championships and the lows of missed expectations. Here is a look back, in no particular order, of some of the biggest sports stories from the last 12 months.

Peewee AAAs

It was a landmark year for Camrose Baseball. This was the first year they had ever put a team in at the AAA level. Not only were the Peewee AAA Cougars competitive, they made it all of the way to the Western Canadian championships. The experiment was so successful they have expanded the program to the bantam level for 2018.

Basketball provincials

The Hay Lakes Tigers boys' basketball made history in 2017 by becoming the first 1A team from Central Alberta to win a provincial title. The Camrose Composite High School Trojans, meanwhile, came up just short of their own 3A boys' title, falling to St. Peter the Apostle out of Spruce Grove in the gold medal game. With only losing one starter from last season, they should be right back in the mix this February.

Rise of OLMP football

Usually when a football program starts out, there is generally three or four years of building to become competitive. The Our Lady of Mount Plesant Royals accomplished that in just their second season in existence in the six-man high school league, making it to the post season after a four-win regular season. Despite a 80-22 loss to the No.2-ranked Breton Cougars they have laid a strong foundation for their future.

Vikings X-Country/Golf medals

Camrose's own Michael Harrison not only led the University of Alberta-Augustana to a silver medal at the ACAC golf championships, he won the individual gold medal as well. He's not done yet with another year of eligibility to go. The cross-country team, meanwhile, was just hoping to find a way to qualify for the national championships with a middle of the pack finish at provincials. Instead they surprised with a silver medal after putting four runners in the top 10 and a fifth at No. 12.

Soccer provincials

The Camrose and District Soccer Association joined forces with the Central Alberta Soccer Association to host all levels of tier IV provincials from U12 to U18. It was the first time one community had hosted an entire tier of the Soccer Alberta Championships. Camrose more than held its own on the field as well, with the U14 (Befus) boys, U14 girls, and U18 boys all earning silver medals.

Vikings host curling nationals

The Augustana Vikings knew all year they would be playing at the CCAA curling championships, as host they had a bye to the tournament, but the boys took it upon themselves to earn their way by winning the provincial title first. Once there, the Rose City Curling Club shone as potentially the final club hosted championship with the bonspiel joining with U-Sport championship and using a hockey arena for the championship.

Kodiaks

The on-ice results were not quite what they Camrose Kodiaks had hoped for this season. They overcame a mountain of injuries to make the playoffs last year – at one point their top five scorers were all out with injury – where they were stoned by Okotoks Oilers goalie Riley Morris in three straight games. This season they have overcome a massive rebuilding project on the fly, but as they hit the Christmas break they appear to have their wheels finally pointed in the right direction.

Bantam draft

The Camrose Bantam AAA Redwings followed up a record-breaking season by breaking more records in the off-season. A total of 10 players who had played for them in the last two seasons were selected in the Western Hockey League bantam draft including: Defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk (second round, 26th overall, Edmonton Oil Kings), left winger Dallon Melin (2/32, Victoria Royals), defenceman Jarod Newell (4/82, Tri-City Americans), centre Ty Yoder (5/93, Victoria), defenceman Noah Lamb (6/118, Victoria), right winger Brendan Kuny (7/136, Edmoton), right winger Greg Nelson (7/139, Seattle Thunderbirds), defenceman Chase Leslie (8/163, Red Deer Rebels), and goalie Ty Marcinkowski (8/173, Seattle).

Vikings hockey

The Augustana Vikings hockey team caught fire in January last season to recover from a slow start and rolled all of the way to the North Division final, where they ran smack-dab into arch-rival NAIT Ooks. The Ooks won the series 2-1 to advance to the league final. The Vikings are back in the thick of it again this season and sit in a tie for second place at the Christmas break