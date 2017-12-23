The holidays are not a happy time for everyone.

For many it is a time of stress and grief that leads to even more difficult times shortly thereafter.

The Camrose Emergency Women's Shelter goes through a noticeable uptick in demand every year at this time. Executive director Nora-Lee Rear says it is not uncommon to have frayed families put that extra effort in to hold things together through Christmas but when reality settles back in, it can all come undone.

"Families do try to keep it together and when we see the breakdown it is typically after Christmas," said Rear. "Especially once bills start to come in or once a family discovers that their finances are really restricted for January."

Not all stress is caused by finances and economics. Some of it is unresolved grief with the loss of individuals and relationships. Sometimes it is a combination of many different issues and factors that tend to coalesce at the holidays.

"Holidays always bring up the aspect of grief and I think that really impacts our relationships and how we move through the holidays," said Rear. "Some of our families are dealing with compounded grief, multiple tragedies that have happened in their lives."

The heightened demand creates extra levels of strain across the board at the shelter, including the clients, the staff and their resources.

To help combat this, workers do their best to bring in a sense of normalcy. Everyone gets together to produce a Christmas dinner with all the fixings, and there are gifts given to the clients and activities provided for the children. It doesn't replace what may have been lost, but it is essential for the mental wellbeing, especially for the children, to have that sense of belonging and good cheer at least for a few days. The big meal is repeated a week later on New Year's Day.

"We try to provide them with as normal a stay at the shelter as possible," said Rear. " It helps them to adjust, it helps them to get through the traumatic event of A) what they've experienced at home, and B) having to come to a shelter."

It is a goal they attempt throughout the year for the children, as they celebrate birthdays and provide school for those staying at the shelter.

The increased pressures of demand on the shelter mean their supplies are also sapped during this time, though this season is also one of their greatest annual periods of donations from the community at large. During the holidays they also try to provide a Christmas meal or Christmas hamper for the 32 families in their outreach program.

They depend on many of the donations received during this season to help them through the rest of the year.

"Camrose is a very generous community, and at Christmas time we tend to see a lot of donations come in," said Rear. "Especially this year, because we have been so busy throughout the year, our supplies have been kind of diminished."

It has been a busy year for the shelter as they completed an expansion project that has allowed them to hire more staff and be more effective as they carry out their many programs in the community. The recent Breakfast with the Guys event held in conjunction with the Family Violence Action Society underlined the importance of more collaboration with other social service groups in Camrose and area to make their dollars go further.

On Friday, they completed a community stakeholders survey as they gathered information about needs in the region and how they can better serve the area into the future. This includes proceeding with their Second Stage project which will provide transitional housing for clients who are needing a fresh start in their life after a stay at the shelter. The biggest hurdle in this venture is finding suitable land.

Results of the survey will be compiled and studied over the next few weeks and released in the new year.

"The land is a big deal. I don't know where we will find some," said Rear. "I've had a lot of positive response just with this survey of people reaching out."

