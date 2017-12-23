Vikings look for consistency in second half 

Robyn Fleckenstein is not happy with her team's 4-8 record, but the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women's basketball head coach is encouraged about the future.

Despite a 4-8 record in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division as they hit the Christmas break, they managed a weekend split in each of their last two weeks against two of the top teams in the division.

She has seen some unexpected performances from some of her young players, but collectively is looking for consistency as they shoot for playoff position in the final half of the season.

They have taken some big steps forward as a team, considering Fleckenstein is a rookie coach who inherited a complete but young roster at the last minute.

"I had a feeling it would take a little bit of time for us all to get used to each other," she said. "There are some athletes that I am working with that do have a bigger upside than I expected, which is really exciting, but everyone is learning and improving and that is what I was hoping for."

One of the big bright spots has been the play of freshman point guard Jessica Haenni out of Millet. In 10 contests, she has scored 10.7 points per game while averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Fleckenstein says they are just scratching the surface of Haenni's game.

"I think she's tenacious and she wants to score. She's looking for the best opportunities to be a threat and to be aggressive," said Fleckenstein. "She doesn't give up. She doesn’t stop playing just because she misses a shot. She keeps going. She has that great mistake response of 'What's next, what else can I bring?' It's hard to teach. She does it so, so well."

There have been other players who have stepped up and some who have teased the coach with their skill, leaving her wanting more offensively.

Emma Van Bruinessen has shown she can dominate below the hoop. She is currently fourth in the ACAC, and first in the North Division with 10 rebounds per game. The frustrating part Is when it comes to scoring, she seems to either score 20-plus points or in single digits, there's not in between. Fleckenstein wants to see her consistently in double digits.

Fleckenstein is also wanting to see a little more offence out of fourth year guard Torey Lauber has struggled with finding the basket night in and night out also season, but offered some hope of finding her game in the final two games of the first half against the NAIT Ooks, scoring 11 points in a 79-61 win on Dec. 1 and 15 points in a 70-64 loss the next day.

"I know I've challenged her with that concept, she's attempting to rise to that challenge," said Fleckenstein. "She can really score and she doesn't always do that for us. For us to be successful she needs to be doing that every night."

The only consistency to their season has been their inconsistency. It is all part of the challenge of coaching a young team.

This has left them eight points out of the final playoff spot in the North. It is a daunting hill to climb but one they know they can ascend following their wins over NAIT (8-4) and Lakeland College (9-3). Even in their losses they have been right there, with only two of their defeats by double digits.

"The games are right in front of us, we just have a hard time closing," said Fleckenstein. "That will be the hard part for us, trying to take some of those close games."

The Christmas break will not be one of lounging about for the Vikings. Their coach has them on a strict diet and training program over the holiday.

"That will be really fun to see how it goes for them … I asked them the other day how they're feeling — 'Sore,'" said Fleckenstein. "I think they're excited, they see the potential in us and they're working hard to try and do everything they can to get there."

Augustan returns to action on Jan. 12 and 13 when they host the Keyano College Huskies (8-4).

Jaldrich@postmedia.com