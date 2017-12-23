Vikings celebrate Christmas across Canada 

Everyone celebrates the holiday season a little differently.

In the sports world it is a rare opportunity for athletes to return home and visit family. Few sporting organizations or clubs in Camrose experience this more than the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings. Their recruiting base touches both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and previously has even included the odd Aussie.

Ryan Groom and Mitch McMullin are the furthest from home, growing up together in Nova Scotia.

It is the call of Cookie Day that Groom looks forward to the most back in Glace Bay.

"It's where all our young cousins get together and we bake cookies," he said. "I don't know if I'm going to make it, hopefully they save the day for when I'm there."

Just about all of his family is from Glace Bay and they all grew up together there. The traditional gathering at his aunt's house will bring more than 20 people together. Getting back home gives him a chance to see how his family has grown with new young cousins coming into the fold. Opening presents happens Christmas Day after breakfast.

Groom joined the Vikings this year after spending last season with the Portage College Voyageurs. It has helped that he has had McMullin by his side, helping him make the transition to Augustana.

"I played with him my whole life," said Groom. "When we'd come home I'd meet up with him at Christmas … Now we're here together and he moved me into his house."

It was rare when Joe Olson, 22, experienced a white Christmas growing up in Maple Ridge, B.C. In fact, when there was snow, it was never a good thing as the Lower Mainland will shut down.

The Olsons gather every Christmas Eve at his parent's house, cramming about 40 people into the residence. On Christmas morning, they open presents and then have brunch. It is an experience he does not take for granted anymore after playing junior hockey for the last few years. His priorities for the season have changed.

"When I was younger it was always fun getting new hockey equipment or looking forward to what new stick Santa brought you," he said. "Especially being away eight months of the year, Christmas is real important, and it's really nice going home and seeing a bunch of friends in the first couple of days and a lot of family as well."

Snow was almost never an issue for starting goalie Curtis Skip, who grew up in Grande Prairie. He is looking forward to the waist-high snow and mental break with his family.

"We just try to enjoy each other's company because were not all together throughout the year, it's pretty relaxed," he said. "it can get a little overwhelming with school and the seriousness of hockey, it's nice to be able to go home."

Christmas for Skip means midnight mass and getting together with his grandparents.

"(Growing up) mom would put on Christmas music once we got back from church and we usually open our presents on Christmas Eve. As I've gotten older I've been able to have a few more drinks and just enjoy family a little bit more."

For head coach Blaine Gusdal, Christmas has always represented a time where they do not go anywhere. To carry out his duties as the head of a hockey program in either the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League or now in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference, recruiting has almost always been at the forefront as he grinds seven days a week. Except at Christmas.

"For the Gusdals, every Christmas is a recharge time," he said, noting his wife is a teacher in Wetaskiwin. "From Sept. 1 to July 1 we talk about it being 7-24 and going hard. We save our holidays for July and August."

On Christmas Eve they get together with family at their home in Wetaskiwin with the cousins and his wife's parents coming in. On Christmas Day, they just hang out together, watch basketball and movies, play some games and do some puzzles.

This year there was a bit of a change up. His son, Connor Gusdal, 21, is in his fourth and final year with the Vikings basketball team and they took advantage of this rare opportunity to create some memories with a road-trip to San Francisco to watch three Golden State Warriors NBA games.

"I'm really excited about it, I'm looking forward to it and I'm looking forward to doing the same kind of things with my other kids as they graduate from university," he said.

His sin Kjel is 17 and in Grade 12 and a wrestler in Wetaskiwin, while his daughter Kyra is in Grade 11 and heavily involved with theatre with About Time Productions.

It is a busy schedule for the family.

The opportunity to go home and be with family is an important one as they recharge for a difficult second half of the season. They return to action against the NAIT Ooks on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Camrose.

"It's going to be a battle," said Gusdal. "We're going to have some tough teams and tough points in the second half, but it's all about being better."

jaldrich@postmedia.com