'The Last Jedi' sets the stage for trilogy finale 

As you go to read this, I guarantee if you, the reader, are a fan then you have already seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It's early release on Thursday was basically sold out and its Friday and Saturday successors followed much the same pattern. But for those who haven't seen it and are interested, I present my thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues from the events of The Force Awakens. You find out more about Poe and you get even more Finn, Chewbacca, and of course, BB-8, C-3PO, and even R2-D2. But the anxiety leading to this flick was all about Luke Skywalker and Rey. With the First Order growing more powerful and the resistance becoming fewer in numbers, it may be up to Rey to convince Luke to join the Rebellion before it is too late.

There was so much good about this movie. The soundtrack, the effects (though not necessarily all of them), the action — it was pretty well rounded. Every Star Wars geek got a little of what they wanted and, at times, more. Watching Kylo Ren continue his dark path is quite intriguing and his need to have power supersedes all else.

From a marketing point, the Disney was strong in this one. From strong, likeable characters, to cute and loveable creatures and droids, the kids will probably have at least one Star Wars item on their list this year. And speaking of marketing, with the final episode of this trilogy coming to end in the next film, anticipation may be at an all-time high.

So sit back, hit the theatre, grab your popcorn and enjoy the two-and-a-half hour ride that is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You won't regret it.