RDSO brings Handel's Messiah to Lougheed 

Certain classical pieces of music have been adapted over time to suit common instruments of today.

This can cause intent to be lost in translation.

One such example is Handel's Messiah, which Rosa Barocca, presented by the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, is bringing to the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on Friday. What will be unique about this performance is that the Christmas standard will be played on period instruments as opposed to their modern versions.

"We get a better indication of what the composer would have heard back then and an added layer of historical awareness to what we do when we use these particular instruments and that makes it very interesting and it also makes it very lively," said RDSO music director Calude Lapalme. "It is very easy to play in a lively manner with these instruments, it's a different kind of expression that suits the music really well because that's what the music was written for."

There are many recordings of Messiah played on Baroque instruments that are available for consumption. The concept is not a rare one in and of itself. However, a live performance in Alberta of the masterpiece on period instruments is uncommon. To Lapalme's understanding, this will only be the second time this will have happened, noting Spritus Chamber Choir of Calgary was the first to do so a few years ago.

There has long been a desire by singers to learn the Baroque techniques. The challenge has been tracking down enough musicians who have copies of the period instruments (dating from 1600-1750) but also the time to practice, train and perform. With more classically trained musicians relocating to Alberta, Lapalme was able to cobble together enough of them to form Rosa Barocca in 2016. Still, for major performances, such as Friday's show at the Lougheed, they do recruit musicians from across North America to fill in the holes. Of the 17 members who make up the ensemble, 11 are members of RDSO's regular cast.

Lapalme sees this movement growing with more musicians scratching a classical itch, many taking time during their off-season to train specifically on period instruments.

At first glance, it may be tough to pick out some of the differences for the casual observer, however, there have been important evolutions over the centuries. With string instruments, for example, the bow is curved in the opposite direction, oboes have only one or two keys, and trumpets of the baroque era have no valves, to list just a few of the differences.

"Once you start, it just becomes really very addictive, everything feels so different," said Lapalme. "The instrument talks to you a little bit, 'I like this,' or 'I don't like this' so you're forced you to play it in a certain way."

Messiah is a piece that has stood the test of time and has become synonymous with the Christmas season. It was originally associated with Easter, as it chronicles the life of Jesus, however, due to the celebratory nature of the first half with the Nativity, it slowly was adopted as more of a Christmas classic.

Messiah is known not just for the instrumentation but the vocals as an oratorio as well. An oratorio is an operatic form of music without any drama or acting. In this regard, Messiah is also unique. According to Lapalme, most oratorios still have characters and narrative sequences. Messiah goes in a different direction.

The vast majority of Messiah is taken from the King James Version of the Bible. It pulls from the prophecies, the Nativity, the martyr of Christ and his resurrection. However, it skirts past the Gospels, working more with material from the Apostle Paul. It was a new way of telling of the story of Christ at the time and piqued the interest of the masses early on and has since, as well.

"There's no scenes from the cross or any of him preaching. It's all around that," said Lapalme. "The only bit that has real narrative is the Nativity scenes … that is a dramatic story, but everything else is philosophical commentary. I think that has had a lot of effect on people and on the popularity of the work. It's transcendent text as opposed to following a dramatic outline."

This will be the first time in a decade the RDSO has performed Messiah, and Lapalme says it is an opportunity that immediately excited members.

This is also the second year in a row the RDSO has performed at the Lougheed Centre, last season bringing Beetohoven's Symphony No. 7 to Camrose. Another performance next year is also in the works.

"It's important because we want to perform, so the more we perform the happier (the musicians) are, the more we can share, the better it is," said Lapalme. "Red Deer is a small market, so doing two performances is not really an option 99 per cent of the time. ... One of the things that is neat about Camrose is that it is a musical place. It is known for its choirs, it's known for its music programs at the university, so when we go there we know we have a very appreciative audience. They're really ready to listen to us."

Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. show at www.camroselive.ca or at the Lougheed boxoffice.

