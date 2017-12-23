Paul Brandt to scratch 10-year itch at BVJ

Paul Brandt is coming back to Big Valley Jamboree.

The Canadian country music legend was a regular at the annual smorgasbord of cowboy hats and guitars but has not played the festival since 2008.

This past week organizers announced he would be on the main stage in the 7:30 p.m. slot on Aug. 3, as they unveiled 10 more acts for their 2018 lineup.

"When he steps out on that stage at 7:30 p.m. it is going to be a moment," said Trixstar Productions director of festival operations and marketing Chris Melnychuk.

Brandt is the most awarded Canadian country artists in history and was recently inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and Western Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a mainstay on the Canadian country charts with 11 albums over the past 22 years and 26 top 10 hits. He is the most played Canadian Country artist in Canadian country radio history.

"Everyone is looking forward to Paul Brandt, he's a fan favourite of all ages. We're just really excited to have him back here on the main stage and Big Valley, I think it's quite evident that the fans are very excited about it as well."

Also announced as additions to the lineup are Dallas Smith, Luke Combs, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Small Town Pistols, Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett, Leaving Thomas, Drew Gregory, and Nice Horse.

Smith joins Jess Moskaluke as the second artist joining the lineup from the 2017 festival. Moskaluke's show was originally rained out, but she managed to perform an impromptu concert indoors at the festival.

Smith's involvement with the 2017 festival was held in secret until the final performance when he was brought out to end BVJ in style on the Coors Banquet Stage. His concert was widely regarded as one of the highlights of the festival. He'll take over the main stage in 2018 on Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

"Dallas Smith is probably one of the best acts in Canadian Country music right now," said Melnychuk. "He's selling shows out all across Canada, so it just makes sense for us to have him as part of this lineup."

Smith is one of the artists that will exploit the new stage thrust to its fullest extent. The stage thrust is a narrow 100-foot long extension of the stage that will go up the middle of the concert bowl, and will encourage fan interaction with the artists.

"That's right in his wheel house," said Melnychuk.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Combs will handle the Aug. 2 kickoff show while Pritchett and Gregory are on the Coors Banquet stage on Aug. 3, Emerson Drive and Nice Horse close out the night on Aug. 4. Sunday night has not been announced yet and will be headlined by another surprise artist.

Artists like Nice Horse and Drew Gregory are an example of musical acts that have grown up at BVJ. They have both played the festival before and are on the upswing of their career.

The Small Town Pistols, meanwhile, may be better known as Tyler and Amanda Scott from The Wilkinsons who recently played the Bailey Theatre. The brother and sister group also played BVJ in 2012.

"Amanda Wilkinson probably has one of the greatest voices in country music, so any time they come through is a great show," said Melnychuk.

Organizers had already announced the headliners for the festival with Thomas Rhett taking the 9 p.m. slot on Aug. 3, Alabama on Aug. 4 and Florida Georgia Line on Aug. 5.

There are still a few slots to fill, including Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. Those announcements will be made in the new year.

"It's going with our theme this year of country for everyone," said Melnychuk. "We've built a lineup this year from top to bottom that fans of all ages and demographics can resonate with."

Reserved seating tickets are still available through bigvalleyjamboree.com and early bird pricing will end in the new year.

