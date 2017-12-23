Open Door brings in emotional support dog

The latest tool the Camrose Open Door Society has enlisted to help at risk youths comes with four legs, a calm demeanor and a relatable history.

Moose is a two-year-old Sheppard-Akita cross with the docile nature of a lab. He was rescued from a shelter in the north and arrived at Open Door last week. He was brought in to help clients cope with the stress and crisis in their world with a snuggle and a hug.

The fact he's a rescue is an extra point of vulnerability that helps those he's comforting.

"It creates a powerful connection when the dog is a rescue dog and there's a sense of camaraderie that they have both experienced backgrounds that have led them to us," said Open Door executive director Jessica Hutton. "I was very much about giving a chance to a dog sitting in a shelter that may have an unbelievable personality, which is what we found."

To a degree he was still hand-picked. When selecting a candidate for this line of work there is a very specific set of characteristics Hutton was looking for. The dog needed to be calm and carry that innate ability to read when a human requires his assistance. Hutton did an extensive online search before coming across Moose on the Central Alberta Humane Society website. She thought he could potentially be a fit and gave them a call to see if they had any recommendations when it came to their available dogs. Moose was an immediate response, confirming Hutton's initial thoughts.

"He's very calm and very chillax," said Hutton. "His whole drive in life is to be with people. That's what we need, is a dog that's alright being with people all the time and is OK with being loved and snuggled and cuddled all the time."

Moose has no training at this point but will enter a new program with Camrose Victim Services called Very Special Paws. CVS received $98,000 in funding from the Alberta Government for the one-year pilot program on Dec. 12. The program is designed to train dogs to be support or therapy dogs in an 18-week course run out of Camrose. It is the first of its kind and could potentially go a long way to filling a growing backlog of requests for PTSD and Victim Services dogs for other victim service organizations and other groups in Alberta. To have access to public facilities like hospitals and court rooms, dogs must be properly certified, if they are not certified they are not permitted to work outside of their designated location, like Moose at Open Door or Hutch at the University of Alberta-Augustana.

Camrose is facing its own critical situation for a victim services dog.

The facility dog program for victims services was started five years ago in Camrose with Lucy, a then two-year-old black lab, blazing the trail. However, the demand for Lucy is at an all-time high and she is starting to experience burnout and a mandatory retirement when she turns 10. There are currently two organizations in Western Canada that train service dogs, Dogs with Wings in Edmonton and PADS in Delta, B.C. Without this grant, CVS was looking at least a three-year wait for a replacement, and missing a year if something happened would potentially end the program.

"We have to pull her out of service every once in a while," said CVS program coordinator Michelle Hauser. "Lucy and I, we travel Alberta, so poor Lucy gets drug from one end of Alberta to the other … because she's a travelling courthouse dog … Camrose always comes first, but if we can accommodate them, especially with children, she's requested and we go."

The goal is to train a new dog to be Lucy's eventual replacement.

As per the pilot program's requirements, Very Special Paws must train at least six dogs over the next 12 months, a goal that should be easily attained. There are already three dogs already enrolled and going through the rigours – earmarked for Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Stony Plain. With Moose entering the program in the first couple months of the new year as well as Lucy's protégé, that will bring them to five. They have already been contacted by six more victim service units including a crown prosecutor's office that want a PTSD dog. To be a certified support or therapy dog, they must know at least 45 commands.

Many of their future students are change career dogs from the Leader Dog for the Blind in Rochester Hills, Mich. These dogs will have the qualities that Very Special Paws is looking for but may not meet the requirements to be guide dogs.

"We can place them in 18 weeks as opposed to training them from puppies," said Hauser.

The best way to describe a dog like Moose now would be an emotional support dog.

Potential burn out is an issue Open Door is cognizant of. Dogs have an ability to read humans and be an emotional buddy for them, but they also are taxed by this. Hutton says Moose has breaks throughout the day and places where he can go to relax and is taken for walks and other recreational activities.

"We give him the option to go out or not to go out, it's not a forced interaction," she said.

Moose has already made a noticeable impact on Open Door's clients. He spends his day at the organization's main downtown office across from Wildrose Co-op. At night and on weekends he goes to the Open Door Shelter. Global Pet Foods is also sponsoring Moose.

"He gives (clients) a focus," said Hutton. "Very often the things we have to talk about with a client are very heavy and there can be a lot of trauma. Having a dog to lessen some of that means that sometimes it's less uncomfortable for them to talk about what they have gone through."

jaldrich@postmedia.com