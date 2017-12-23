Light up the Night moving indoors

Light up the Night is moving indoors.

The City of Camrose's send off to 2017 and Canada 150 celebrations was originally supposed to kick off in the Recreation Centre parking lot with a bonfire and a light display. However, due to weather concerns, that has all been moved inside at the facility, joining the free swimming, skating and Much Music Video Dance.

"We're hoping to create as much magic as possible," said Camrose arts director Jane Cherry-Lemire, noting the bonfire has been cancelled due to the changes. "It just didn't make sense to have it any more."

The celebrations, made possible by a federal grant, Tourism Camrose and Fortis, will cap a year of events for the historic anniversary of Canada's confederation. People are being asked to enter the Recreation Centre from the centre doors as opposed to the main entrance. The entrance and hallways will be decorated and covered by the Path of Lights, leading people to the activities they want to take part in. The dance party will be on the track above the ice rink and will provide music and light for those skating or dancing above. For swimming, the light will be down and it will be an illuminated swim.

Mayor Norm Mayer will kick off Light up the Night at 5 p.m. and the family-geared event will run until 9:30 p.m. This gives parents an opportunity still get the kids home, tucked in and head out to a party to count down the final seconds of the year.

"We will be doing a count down at 9 p.m., because we know kids will enjoy being able to do that and it will be hard for them to do that at midnight," said Cherry-Lemire. "It will be midnight somewhere."

There will also be giveaways throughout the night by the D.J.s and the winter fairies.

The only thing that will carry a charge for the night is for the concession if people are looking for a bite to eat or some refreshments.

The new 50-year time capsule and its donated contents will also be on display at the celebration, and will give people one last opportunity to submit items. Cherry-Lemire, however, says they cannot guarantee there will be room for everything in the capsule that is submitted, especially if it comes late.

The organizing committee has put much thought into a new design and plan for a capsule after the one that was buried 25 years ago leaked and the contents destroyed. The capsule will be sealed and installed in its new resting place in the new year.

"It will be there for the whole evening so people will be able to see what's in there," said Cherry-Lemire.

Organizers are still looking for a few volunteers to help make the night a success, in particular a couple more winter fairies which will be ambassadors at the celebration with the goal of spreading good cheer. Costumes are provided and consist of long parkas with wings and details that light up.

• The Camrose Kodiaks Caricature night on Nov. 26 netted $4,400 for the Camrose Arts Society through the auction of pictures drawn of players and coaches and onsite works created for fans.

The funds will go towards educational programming at the Arts Society.

The Kodiaks brought the idea to the Camrose Arts Society in an effort to give back to the community. It is a way to bring two very different factions of Camrose – sports and arts – together.

"It's amazing, it never ceases to amaze me how positive they are about it," said Cherry-Lemire. "Our fundraiser last year was successful and they're already talking about next year."

