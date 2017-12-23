Kodiaks hit Christmas break on a roll

There are few Alberta Junior Hockey League teams looking forward to the Christmas break more than the Camrose Kodiaks.

The Kodiaks packed a season's worth of adversity into the first half of their campaign, but appear to have emmerged as much more rounded and battled-tested group.

To get to this point, they have undergone a complete overhaul of their backend, survived critical injuries to key players and an 11-game losing streak that landed them in the AJHL South Division basement. But they are still fighting. Prior to Tuesday and Wednesday's road games against the Okotoks Oilers and Calgary Canucks (results not available at press time), they had climbed to sixth in the division, and capped their 2017 home schedule with a 6-0 win over the Grande Prairie Storm.

"Nov. 10 was the day we snapped that skid … that was the day when we turned it around and started focusing on what we need to do," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "It's adversity and we've had a lot of it … that's what makes people better and teams better. … That's what I'm most proud about with these young men."

The Kodiaks were 4-10-5 four weeks ago and now are 12-15-7, going 8-5-2 in that stretch, most of it played with three lines.

The blow-out win over the Storm was critical for their psyche. They have played almost an entire campaign of one-goal games. Sunday's victory was a giant exhale as they dominated the Storm from start to finish. Brock Bremer scored twice while Kyle Kupka, Carson Welke, Zach Vinnell and Nic Correale also tallied. Luke Lush made 19 saves for the shutout and his first victory in the Kodiaks' net.

"It was a great way to cap it off, we really needed that for the fans," said Kupka. "We haven't performed the way we'd like to so far and it was nice for the fans to see us perform the way we are capable of performing."

Kupka is now on a six-game point streak that began one game before he went to the Canada West camp with teammate Jacob Kendall for the World Junior A challenge. He has 11 points in those six games, including six goals. It is as good as he has looked in a Kodiaks jersey and has now eclipsed his rookie season stats with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. He had 28 points (13-15-28) in 34 games last season before rupturing his spleen and missing the rest of the season, but was still nominated for AJHL rookie of the year.

"He has been at another gear, another level since he came back. He's got that jump in his step," said Rybalka. "You start looking at how he's playing, he's taken his game to another level and that has taken him above everyone else in the league."

When Kupka returned this season, he did not look quite right. He was not playing poorly, but he was not converting chances and seemed to be missing a step. The invite to the Canada West Camp lit a fire under him.

"It was a little frustrating, especially with the team not doing, well you want to help," he said. "Now with (the puck) going in, hopefully I can stay consistent."

Vinnell, meanwhile, has been a calming force on the Kodiaks' blue-line. He has been one of the few constants where there has been a seemingly ever-rotating turnstile of players on defence. He has logged heavy minutes playing in every situation and he has worked hard to keep his head above water. At one point Rybalka said his second-year defender was trying to do too much on the ice and had to be told to simplify his game. He has responded well to the adjustment.

"I call him Superman because he thought he had to do everything," said Rybalka. "The nice thing is he can just relax and go play his game now."

Vinnell came into the season knowing much was going to be asked of him as the Kodiaks graduated or traded everyone except Matt Gervais and himself. This season, the Kodiaks went into the season with a large group of inexperienced 18-year-old blueliners and the results were near disastrous. After a number of trades and signings, Rybalka appears to have settled on a top six of Vinnell, Gervais, Peter Kope, Nicholas Sutter, Dawson Schwengler and Cale Chalifoux in the last couple of weeks.

Now they are working to find cohesion within the unit, but the early returns have been excellent as they have cut their goals against dramatically.

"You gotta have faith, it takes a lot of time and communication and sometimes it's not all sunshine and rainbows, you have to say some things to make it work. But to have that good chemistry, once you find it … it definitely helps the team out a lot," said Vinnell, who has 21 points (5-16-21) in 34 games.

The Kodiaks have also played through some key injuries to top players, but will receive a Christmas present in the return of captain Ryan Hartman who missed two months to a concussion, Ryan McKinnon who missed the last two weeks to a groin injury and Colson Gengenbach who missed the last month to a high ankle sprain when they return from the break. The only major injury who will not be good to go will be Braeden Nesbitt who broke his wrist five games after being acquired from the Lloydminster Bobcats. He requires surgery and will not return until February.

With the Canadian Junior Hockey League trade deadline on Jan. 10, Rybalka is looking at the return of these players as the reinforcements arriving. Unless a trade he cannot turn down lands in his lap, it may be an eerily quiet deadline for the Kodiaks.

"You get a guy of (Gengenbach's) stature, his tenacity in the lineup and you're bringing back McKinnon and Hartman, that's like three trades we've made," said Rybalka.

The Kodiaks will return to practice on Dec. 29 and will host the Drayton Valley Thunder on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m., the first time they have ever played on New Year's Day.

