Holiday traditions will always change

The most memorable Christmas tradition from my past is wieners and beans for our Christmas Eve meal.

Dad was a minister, which meant Dec. 24 was a day of organized chaos. While most people were arriving at a family member's house or were preparing to receive guests, ours was preparing for a service. The serving of pan-fried franks mixed into a couple of cans of brown beans and molasses with ketchup to taste was a matter of convenience. They were also a favourite of my dad's. My mom detested them, but relented. When he retired two years ago, I was glad to see this tradition end, for me it lasted 33 years.

We had other much more normal traditions, putting presents out under the tree on the evening of Dec. 24 and waking up at the crack of dawn to open them. When I was young I led the charge, sometimes being sent back to bed at 4 a.m., and as I grew older it was my younger brother or nephew dragging me out of the comforts of my blankets and darkness. My dad would proclaim every year, without fail, "I think there's more under the tree than ever before" and proceed to pass out the gifts one at a time.

We usually would have a big breakfast and then graze on candy, chocolate and other goodies until the afternoon when Mom would pull the turkey out of the oven.

Much of that has changed over the years. As I became older and the family dynamic changed, so too did my own personal emphasis on what was important. It became much more about the family.

Now at 35, everything is changing again. My wife and I will be married for two years now Jan. 1 and we are trying to make our own traditions, for what works for us. Combining four different families – my parents and younger brother, my sister and her flock, Fiona's parents, and her sister and husband – is a new level of complexity for all of us. Just trying to make schedules work for everyone involves high-level negotiations which still might not be successful.

One tradition I am glad I have not heard much of this year is the supposed War on Christmas. It usually begins clogging up my social media pages around the time certain fast food chains unveil their holiday-themed coffee cups and does not end until the decorations come down.

I chalk this up to outrage fatigue. We have spent the last calendar year being outraged at absolutely everything, the give-a-damn fuel is running on low.

There are bigger fish to fry than trying to figure out what companies or politicians say Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas, because it is raising a middle finger to the beliefs our country was founded on. By saying "Happy Holidays" you are excluding Christians, and please ignore our own hypocrisy.

The fact of the matter is, the so-called War on Christmas was lost the moment society started caring more about what was under the tree instead of what was in the manger. There's nothing wrong in gift giving or receiving at this time of the year, regardless of faith, but understand why you're doing it. Is it to momentarily quench that aching greed, or is it a way of spreading cheer and celebrating something bigger.

We live in a secular society whether we want to accept it or not. Traditions change.

The idea of celebrating Christmas in December was an effort to convert pagans who turned the Winter Solstice into the can't-miss party of the year. Most theologians and historians agree Jesus was likely born in the spring.

When Europeans migrated across the Atlantic en masse, we replaced the ways of the Indigenous people with our own. We attempted to force conversions through educational indoctrination in residential schools and did our absolute best to eradicate the First Nations people from the continent.

This is what happens when we live in extremes.

In our current society there are no laws regarding your salutation at this time of the year. If you get butt hurt over someone wishing you a Happy Holidays, Hanukah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa or Merry Christmas, you need to get a grip on reality.

Christianity preaches to be in the world but not of it. In other words, understand society is made up of many belief systems but hold true to yours and grow in the faith. Your actions are not always going to be in sync with what is going on around you. This is OK. To believe in God is a choice and should not be imposed on others. We have made that mistake too many times throughout our history.

When it comes to traditions, figure out what's most important to you and celebrate them to their fullest extent, be they religious or otherwise. Be happy for those who find some joy in this time of the year and reach out to those who struggle.

Most of all, from my family to yours, Merry Christmas and blessings in the new year.