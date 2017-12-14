Welke twins keep Kodiaks fighting

It's not often junior players request a trade away from their hometown.

The road less travelled landed Carson and McKenzie Welke with the Kodiaks, and they are quickly becoming fan favourites in Camrose and hated just about everywhere else in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

With the Yorkton Terriers heading into rebuilding mode and the desire growing to see what was beyond Saskatchewan's borders, the twins wanted a fresh start and they have flourished in their new home.

"They're just phenomenal young men, they're perfect Kodiaks," said head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "That's what we've been missing in our organization in the past few years … they play with heart, that's the way they play and that's what we needed."

When united on a line with Ryan McKinnon, they were arguably the Kodiaks' most effective line from an antagonistic angle. All three have high-running motors, they take joy in needling the opposition and generally make life miserable for whoever they are up against.

"It's just how we've always played, max effort all over the ice," said Carson. "We try to do whatever it takes to win out there and if that means getting into it with the other guys out there, it's just aggressive, heat-of-the-moment stuff."

When the Kodiaks were bitten by the injury bug over the last few weeks, they have been elevated from a productive third-line role to top-six minutes and have been effective. McKenzie, who centres the line, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games this season, while Carson who is on left wing has seven goals and five assists in 32 games.

"(McKinnon) plays kind of a similar game to me and my brother, we're not a pretty line out there but he likes to work hard and he fits in well," said Carson.

Against the Canmore Eagles they were at their pesky best as they took the Eagles best players off their game, and Carson scored with less than 10 minutes to go on Saturday to kick start their 3-2 comeback win in overtime. Making Saturday's win even bigger was the fact they were down six players and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force overtime before Brock Bremer scored the winner 30 seconds into the extra frame.

"It's huge," said Carson. "The guys were down, but there's no quit in this team … Whoever is out there is going to do whatever it takes to win and help out in their own way."

They Kodiaks also won 3-2 Friday against the Eagles in a hard-hitting affair that had playoffs written all over it. The only downside is they likely will not meet in the playoffs, but their games on the weekend will go a long way to deciding if either team makes it to the post-season.

The twins have played their entire career on the same team together, and except in times of injuries and necessity, they have been linked together on the same line as well. They are clearly comfortable playing together and it shows, though they would not go as far as chalking it up to any intrinsic twin sense.

"It's just when you're pretty comfortable playing with a guy and you've played with him that long, you know his tendencies and where he's going to be," said McKenzie.

Neither would say their futures need to be joined together like the Vancouver Canucks' Sedin twins, though the 18 year olds do enjoy playing on the same team. When it comes down to it they both are playing for college scholarships and will cross that bridge when it comes to it.

"We wanted to be traded [from Yorkton] together, I know one day we might have to split up, but I didn’t think it was time yet," said McKenzie.

In their immediate future, they are a major part of the Kodiaks (11-15-7) plans as they try to climb back up the AJHL South standings.

On Tuesday they fell 6-5 in overtime to the Olds Grizzlys (13-20-1) to fall back into a tie for sixth place in the AJHL South Division with the Calgary Canucks (14-18-1) with 29 points each. Only the Grizzlys are below them with 27 points.

Kyler Kupka led the Kodiaks with three goals while Carson Welke and Matt Dykstra also scored for Camrose. Jeremey Klessens responded with four goals for Olds, including the winner with 10 seconds remaining in the overtime period.

The Kodiaks are back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Grande Prairie Storm at Encana Arena. They close out their pre-Christmas schedule with road games against the Okotoks Oilers (26-5-1) and Canucks on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

