Watch for pedestrians crossing the street

As a walker and a member of the Walkable Camrose Committee I would like to compliment Josh Aldrich for his editorial "Stopping is not an option", Camrose Canadian Nov. 30.

We have all been in those situations where, as pedestrians, we have felt unsafe when crossing a street because of poor driving practices. Josh points out several examples where a pedestrian could have been injured. Just as importantly he goes on to let drivers know the correct way of entering intersections when a pedestrian is present.

Drivers, myself include, sometimes need to be reminded of safe driving habits. We should always remember to make sure no pedestrian is crossing before we start our turn and to watch for a pedestrian approaching an intersection before we inch out across a crosswalk.

Walkable Camrose is dedicated to encouraging the residents of Camrose to walk, to enjoy all of what our City has to offer by walking and to promote walking as an alternative to driving. If people are going to walk they must always feel safe. Mr. Aldrich's comments will hopefully help make Camrose a safer, more walkable community.

Bill Sears

Member, Walkable Camrose