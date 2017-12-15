Vikings look to rise from ashes of injury-plagued

If the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men's basketball team learned anything in the first half of the season it is how cruel the basketball gods can be.

The club underwent a hellish string of injuries that left them broken and bruised. However, they found a way to hang around and give a couple of the top teams in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division all they could handle. With two of their four injured starters set to return in the new year, there is life for them yet.

Just do not make them experience what they went through in the first three months of the campaign.

"On a scale of one to 10 (how tough the first half was), it was a 15," said head coach Dave Drabiuk. "Not only do you have to deal with the tactical realities of losing key players and that many key players … but the emotional drain on our guys that were left to fight on seemingly every night was … a hard way to go all term long."

The Vikings entered the season with dreams of improving on their playoff berth of last season, but just a few weeks in and their starting five started to drop like flies. First it was star starting point guard Darian Smigorowsky, then his replacement Austin Brulotte went out with a major injury. Most critically, they lost their top player, Spencer Marion, for the season with a hip injury. Then in the second last week against Lakeland College they lost star forward Michael Stasuik to an ankle injury.

As the Christmas break hit, they were being held together by ribbons and bows.

The impressive part, and what gives Drabiuk hope, is how they continued to fight. Though they dropped their final five games heading into the break, only one was by double digits. Considering they were playing Lakeland and NAIT in the final four games, that would have been an accomplishment even with a healthy lineup.

"If they were the kind of guys who wanted excuses, it was handed to them on a silver platter to have the excuse to fold it in and they absolutely didn't," said Drabiuk. "Credit to each and every one of those guys in uniform that said 'we're not going to.'"

Stepping into the holes created by injuries was a group of young players and role-playing veterans. Leading the charge was fourth-year guard Connor Gusdal who has spent his career coming off the bench. Suddenly he was starting and playing a leading role on the floor.

"I can't speak well enough of Connor's leadership on the floor, not only in terms of his statistical performance, but also just his moxie and everything he has done to keep us together, he has really been a key to that on the floor," said Drabiuk.

Drabiuk did receive an early Christmas present when he got word that Smigorowsky has been cleared to return to full practice and Brulotte will get to do so at the start of January. Stasuik, meanwhile had more testing that needed to be done before a final ruling on his health. Marion though, is done for the season, as he requires surgery. Though he is their top forward, an injury at the position is one they were built to weather the best as they did not expect Marion to be a Viking this year, returning just before the season from main campus.

"(Getting players back) is huge. It really takes the pressure off of a couple of guys who have really tried to step in and do the best they can under trying circumstances," said Drabiuk. "Emotionally I think it will be a lift for our guys to see those leader types back in practice gear instead of sitting on the sidelines, doing their best vocally to be involved, but it's completely different when you can get out there and help."

Their post-season goal is still in reach for Augustana as they are eight points out of the final playoff spot with a two-game series against Keyano College in Camrose when they return to play on Jan. 12 and 13. Keyano is six points ahead of the Vikings and they can claw right back into contention with a sweep.

"The optimistic spin on all of this is the guys that stepped in to play when the guys were injured are now ready to play because they've had meaningful minutes," said Drabiuk. "The guys coming back from injury, if they're healthy and effective, now we're that much deeper ... We're going to need all hands-on deck to win as many games as we're going to need to win a playoff spot this year."

