Trojans avenge provincial loss, win BP Classic 

The Camrose Composite High School Trojans boys' basketball team got to exact a measure of revenge in the Boston Pizza Classic.

In Saturday's final they edged out St. Peter the Apostle Spartans of Spruce Grove 83-81. This past March, the tables were turned as the Spartans won 74-63 in the provincial final.

Trojans head coach Jody Watson, however, was quick to say, this is merely the beginning of the season, not their end goal.

"It was good to get that win, but right now I would way rather win the last one (of the season) against them than the first one," said Watson.

The Trojans are undefeated in seven games so far this season, also winning gold at the Salisbury Composite High School tournament in Sherwood Park and beating West Central out of Rocky Mountain House in their regular season opener last week. They opened the tournament this weekend with wins over J.R. Robson out of Vermilion on Friday and over Beaumont on Saturday morning before advancing to the final on Saturday night.

Expectations are high for this group that returns six core members of last year's provincial silver medal team — Liam Schaffner, Jonas Enns, Griffin Lorenz, Josh Watson, Keegan Goba, and Dan Matiushyk — having graduated four players from last year but just one starter.

It is a group that does not rely on one player as they have already seen different people step up with big games this season, including Schaffner who scored more than 30 points in the final against the SPA.

"The great thing about that group is you never know who is going to be the top scorer so it makes it hard for other teams to play us," said Watson.

There is still a lot for the Trojans to work on as the season progresses, and pre-Christmas tournaments do not mean a whole lot to their final result. They are more a means to figure out what needs to be worked on and are an opportunity to build some early momentum. They will get a much stiffer test this weekend at a 4A tournament in McGrath.

"We found that with a lot of our kids in Grade 11 last year … we didn't know how to react to those big games, so our tournament schedule is real tough this year," said Watson, adding that tournament schedule includes the Raymond Sugar Bowl in Raymond on Dec. 26-27. "The boys are giving up a lot of their breaks this year to go play in stuff like that."

The goal is simple for this team — a return to the provincial podium at Cochrane High School from March 15-17.

"They're pretty driven and excited, they want to get to provincials to get a medal and they are working hard to do that," said Watson.

NOTES — The CCHS girls lost 64-34 to Brooks Composite High School in the consolation final.

jaldrich@postmedia.com