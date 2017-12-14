Stopping bullying starts at home

Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me.

That's absolute garbage.

Physical wounds heal a lot more easily than the emotional ones.

By now there is a good chance you have seen the teary-eyed plea of one Keaton Jones. If you have not, he had his mother record and post his appeal when she picked him up at lunch from school after another round with his tormentors. Since then it has been viewed by millions of people the world over.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What's the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and making fun of them? It's not OK," he said. "They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they tell me I have no friends."

The torment does not stop at the verbal, but, as is often the case, turned physical with chocolate milk and food being dumped down the Knoxville, Tenn., youth's clothes.

As the video gained mass attention, celebrities came out of the woodwork to offer their support. People from superstar basketball player LeBron James, to music icons like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dog and many others all chimed in on social media. He even got to hang out with Tennessee Titans quarterback Jarrett Guarantano for a day.

That is all fine and good. I will never criticize someone to rallying to support someone who is in emotional distress and who is being bullied.

I hate to play the game of guessing what is going through someone else's mind, but I would be willing to bet he would gladly trade it all in to make the bullying stop and to feel accepted among his peers, the people he has to deal with every day.

The part that kills me is that Keaton is not alone. His story can be told on every playground, at every school, and I'm willing to bet in most classrooms throughout Canada and the U.S.

This is not an isolated incident, and there is nothing new in these actions, except that in this day and age there is no running from it with the connectivity of social media and the fact almost everyone has a cell phone.

I was bullied for a large part of my school-going experience. From Grades 5 to 11, I was bullied daily, verbally and physically. One of the worst points was in Grade 6 when we were swimming in the last period of the day, someone decided to soak my street clothes and I was forced to walk home in wet clothes, in the winter, in Calgary, for about 20 blocks. This was before the age of everyone having a cell phone.

One of the more heart-breaking points of Keaton's video is when he says: "If you are made fun of, don't let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. It's hard, but it will probably get better one day." Words that, as he is saying them and choking back tears, you know he doesn't really believe them. The problem is, little bullies often turn into big bullies who then raise more little bullies.

This brings me back to sticks and stones and why it is a bunch of crap.

According to statistics from the Centre for Suicide Prevention, between 2012 and 2016, there were 151 confirmed suicides in Alberta between the ages of 15 and 19. There were another 220 between the ages of 20 and 24.

These are supposed to be our youngest, our brightest, our future. I barely survived my tormentors to become an emotionally fractured adult who battles depression and growing anxiety issues when I am not able to bury myself in work. I still wonder how anyone can love me, when I know there are those that do.

This garbage needs to stop.

Schools can only do so much, and they have taken a proactive approach to battling it, though bullying still exists. This is an issue that needs to be dealt with at home first. Parents, ask yourself what kind of example are you setting for your child. As much as you want to believe little Johnny and Suzy are innocent little angels, you know they are not, you have seen their ugly side. Do you approach it as they will grow out of it and say to yourself “Boys will be boys," or "They're kids, they need to toughen up." Or are you taking measures to curb their behaviour by taking them to counselling if needed, making sure there are strict consequences for their actions. Are you teaching them respect, or are you handing them every little thing their heart desires and putting an importance on shallow things like brand names and keeping up with the Joneses? Are you taking an active role in who your child is beyond dropping them off to school and then shuffling them off to a thousand different activities to keep them entertained?

I will never get over the mentality that was prevalent when I was being bullied, where the victim was told they need to toughen up, or not let being physically assaulted bother you. Yes, ignoring the bully can cause them to become disinterested, but it crushes those who are bullied. How about changing an environment that has allowed the little jerks to thrive?

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault."

I could not have said it better, Keaton.

