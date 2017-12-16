Start today to live better tomorrow  

Being in the construction industry I meet very different people, all who have a different need when it comes to building or renovating. As my wife and I are about to wrap up our own double bathroom renovation, it suddenly hit me. Why are we going through this process of ripping out two bathrooms and then redoing them? Was it worth the sacrifice of having a barely functioning bathroom during this entire process to have to new bathrooms?

The simple answer is yes.

The moment I realized it was all worth it was when we had a bathroom fan installed in our main bathroom. It’s a small feature, but to me that’s when I realized that we are able to live better because of it.

The pain and struggle

The house that my wife and I bought is a small bungalow that was built in the 1980s. It’s about 1,100 sq ft and only has two bathrooms, one on each floor. The main bathroom hasn’t been touched in 37 years, so it was dated. Every time we showered the bathroom would get so full of humidity that the mirror would fog up so badly that you couldn’t use it. Not to mention that not having a fan in the bathroom increased that chances of mold growing, as the humidity level was so high without any way to expel the humidity. When we walked into the bathroom there was one significant squeak right by the heat register, so in the early mornings we had to be cautious of where we were stepping as to not wake up the kids.

These annoyances we dealt with every single day, and looking back now, I could tell that every day it got under my skin. It’s these little annoyances that can wear on your everyday. The funny thing is when they’re gone, there’s a huge weight that comes off your shoulders.

The vision

Identifying the pain and struggle that you experience every day is an important step in understanding what you need to do to live better. You take those issues and start to create your vision of what you need. Creating a list of things affecting your lifestyle in a negative way and thinking about how, if these items were changed, it would affect your life for the positive.

Start to imagine if that one wall was gone in your kitchen how you would be able to entertain your guests much more easily, or if that telepost was gone in your basement how the layout of your man-cave could be so much more than it is now. You have to take the power of that future vision and use it now to make that leap to create the space that you want.

The solution

So what is the solution? How do you take your daily annoyances paired with your vision and create the reality that you want? The answer is you have to want that vision. You really have to want that kitchen that you’ve always dreamed of, or that house that you’ve always wanted. You might like the idea of those things, but to really take that leap and go for it will come down to your desire of how important it truly is to you.

We all want to live better, or at least we claim to. We all have ideas of what that looks like, but something is holding us back from doing so. Usually it’s ourselves, we’re afraid of the unknown of what might happen when we start. It might be other factors as well, but when it’s all said and done we must sit back and ask, how do I start to live better today?