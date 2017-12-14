Shumka adds new energy to the 'Nutcracker'

Most everyone is familiar with the Christmas classic the Nutcracker, but not like this.

The Ukrainian Shumka Dancers are bringing Clara's Dream to the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.

The music will be the same, the plot is not changing, but there will be a completely different feel to the production.

"Because of the athletic style of the Ukranian dance, it adds a whole new energy to it, even though you know the music you probably have never seen it done in this fashion," said Shunka creative producer Michael Sulyma. "I can guarantee you we will light up Camrose that night with the energy."

Clara's Dream is in it's sixth year of production at the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, but this is the first time Shumka has toured the play outside of the city to small town Alberta and have plans to later take it to China. Shumka adds to their lineup with two professional folk dancers from Kiev as well as 10 dancers from Citie Ballet in Edmonton and also incorporates a theatre folk choir. All told, more than 100 people are making the trip from Edmonton to put on the show.

The Nutcracker is usually performed as a ballet and is a popular Christmas production around the world, however different companies are starting to put their own regional spin on it. Shumka is the only company that performs a Ukrainian dance version. In reality, it takes the Nutcracker back to its creator's roots. Composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was from Ukraine but he studied music in Russia. However, he would regularly return home to compose.

"He used to sit out in the Ukrainian country side, and when he composed his music there was always this little flavour of Ukrainian folk music in the background," said Sulyma.

Sharing this history and the Ukrainian culture with the masses is important to Shumka, and they start most of their shows with a historical walk through by former dancer and historian Vincent Rees. The discussion will talk about Christmas traditions in modern day Ukraine.

"It enriches their experience if you give some context to the experience and understanding where the dance comes from and the country," said Rees. "A lot of people coming to the show have Ukrainian background and their ancestors might have come from Ukraine over 100 years ago. So to see this new interpretation of Ukrainian culture … they want to know how that connects with the original."

The Nutcraker tells the story of Clara and her brother Fritz and their toy nutcracker. The toy breaks, but in Clara's dream he turns into a magical prince and he takes her off to a fantasy world. They tour through a number of different countries and regions at the magical palace and when they return she realizes it was only a dream. But she questions it all when she realizes the toymaker's nephew looks exactly like the prince.

Shumka keeps with the tradition of the production by incorporating different cultural dances into the second scene, everything ranging from Spanish to French, Arabian, Chinese and Russian dances. They do change it up every year by adding in a new cultural dance, and this year they will be adding Celtic section.

"That's something that has never been done with a Nutcracker, as far as I'm aware of," said Sulyma.

Adding to the magic of the production is the set. Lougheed Centre general manager Nick Beach was originally concerned Clara's Dream would not fit on the Cargill stage, which is the second biggest in Alberta to the Jubilee Auditorium. However, Sulyma says that should not be a problem, the only change will be is they have had to create a smaller mechanized boat that takes the prince and Clara into Fantasyland.

"We have a 54-foot trailer coming which encases all of that … it really hasn't been reduced because it really is a big stage," he said. "It’s a constantly changing set with hard and soft goods, it's very magical looking. It's really quite beautiful."

Sulyma is hoping this is not a one-off trip to Camrose. If all goes well this becomes an annual patronage for the dance company as well as to other smaller centres around the province.

"Bringing a show to the different regions of Alberta is something that we're striving hard to do," he said. "If it works in Camrose we'd love to do this in other regions of Alberta."

